There is so much to explore around the Buffalo AKG Art Museum that you may as well make a day of it.

The Elmwood Village is dense with locally-owned boutiques, restaurants, bars and cafes. It is also home to an Olmsted park that is rich with music and live entertainment during the summer, as well as several galleries, museums and attractions.

You won’t need to travel far to find things to do. In fact, many are within walking distance of the Buffalo AKG. Below is an itinerary spanning just over a mile of ideas for what to see, eat, drink and shop around the art museum.

What to see

Behind the museum on Lincoln Parkway, enter the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Delaware Park. To the right, stop and smell the roses in the park’s rose garden overlooking Shakespeare Hill, where you’ll find the live Shakespeare in Delaware Park performance on many summer evenings beginning at 7:15 p.m. "Measure for Measure" runs Tuesdays through Saturdays from June 22 to July 16. To the left, promenade around Hoyt Lake, a popular spot for local joggers, walkers, cyclists and picnickers. There you’ll get a slice of the city’s culture while walking the mile-long loop.

Visit the Richardson Olmsted Campus (444 Forest Ave.) for historic architecture and a cool piece of public art. “Look and see” by artist Jim Hodges is on display outside the campus on Forest Avenue, just off the sidewalk. It is a large, rounded, mirrored sculpture that invites visitors to walk around and through it, glimpsing themselves and the world around them through funhouse mirrors. Walk the historic grounds of the campus (listen to a free audio tour to learn more about its history) or, if you have time, book a docent-led tour inside the abandoned buildings on the campus. Tours are Saturday and Sunday mornings and require reservations.

The neighboring Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.) is worth a visit, both for its art and incredible gift shop. The museum store sells a creative selection of jewelry, art and furniture crafted by artists from near and far. Museum admission is $10, and inside you’ll find the world’s largest public collection of artwork by Charles E. Burchfield and rotating exhibitions of paintings, sculptures and multimedia installations. Admission is free on the second Friday of every month.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Where to eat

At The Terrace at Delaware Park (199 Lincoln Parkway), dine with a bird’s-eye view of Hoyt Lake. The upscale, American restaurant has everything from salads to burgers to steak frites and an extensive craft cocktail list. Live jazz is during Sunday brunch.

Visit Daniela (347 Forest Ave.) for high-quality Italian food (and the style of pizza called “pinsa”) in a bright and modern setting.

Coles (1104 Elmwood Ave.) is a Buffalo classic dating back to 1934. Its pub-style menu of substantial comfort foods includes local food staples: chicken wings and beef on weck. Eat in a dining room cloaked in Buffalo’s history, where collegiate pennants cover wooden beams and an old menu is blown up on the wall, prompting countless conversations of how much times have changed.

Where to drink

Caffe Aroma (957 Elmwood Ave.) is a favorite haunt of locals for its long hours and European-style patio. Order a shot of espresso, beer or wine and watch the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, where you’ll see any number of dogs on walks, babies in strollers and people playing hacky sack in the grass.

Find High Violet, a chic, speakeasy-style cocktail bar located behind a men’s clothing store at 712 Elmwood Ave., for its romantic interior and innovative drinks menu. Settle in with a drink containing many ingredients while sitting on a red velvet wraparound couch within the lounge, or out on the candlelit back patio.

Meanwhile, craft beer fans can find respite at The Beer Keep (1002 Elmwood Ave.), where the beer options are plentiful and varied. Try a brew from the seasonal, rotating draft list or peer into the refrigerators to find a can of beer (or mead, cider, seltzer, kombucha, wine and non-alcoholic beer) you haven’t tried before from the extensive selection.

Where to shop

Elmwood Avenue is home to many kinds of independent businesses, such as a bookstore, home furniture shop and houseplant boutique. One block in particular is a thrifter’s heaven, with three secondhand shops within a stone’s throw of each other. Begin at Second Chic (810 Elmwood Ave.) for a large selection of vintage and contemporary secondhand clothing, shoes and accessories. Stop in Save the Rags (795 Elmwood Ave.) for distressed vintage clothing, such as wool flannels and broken-in tees that look like they may have been worn during laborious tasks, such as painting a house or chopping down a tree. Turn the corner and follow the line of vintage high heels (which you’ll usually find on the sidewalk during good weather) to Scoop Shop (648 Auburn Ave.), a tiny secondhand shop of eccentric and affordable vintage knits, dresses, jewelry and other clothing and accessories.