Virtual events for February: concerts, classes and reptiles

Here is a sampling of local virtual events through February.
Wild Weekend Web Show - Buffalo Zoo, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12, 2 p.m. Feb. 21 and 28
Join the Buffalo Zoo every week in February for some up close and personal FaceTime with some of your favorite animals. Throughout the 60-minute program, the zoo’s educators will introduce you to four to five animals in their education department, followed by a Q&A. Different animals will be highlighted each weekend, making each program unique. This virtual event is recommended for all ages, and advance registration is required. Tickets are $15 per device, per program. Visit buffalozoo.org.
Textile Arts Classes - Stitch Buffalo, 10 a.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27
Since 2014, Stitch Buffalo has provided a space for local refugee and immigrant women to create handcrafted goods, earn a fair wage and share their culture with the community through textile arts. In February, it is hosting virtual classes taught by local experts for you to improve your skills or learn new ones. Topics include introductory embroidery, block printing, loom weaving and mending. Class costs are from $50 to $60 and include the necessary supply kit. The kits can be picked up at Stitch Buffalo (1215 Niagara St.); some can be shipped for an additional charge. Registration is required, and classes are limited to five participants. Visit stitchbufflalo.org.
Youth Writing Workshops - Just Buffalo Literary Center, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 16, 23
The Just Buffalo Literary Center is hosting virtual youth writing workshops every Tuesday in February. The workshops are taught by local and nationally renowned creatives, with topics including deconstructing the musicality of language, sound in poetry and combining drawing with writing. The free workshops are aimed at ages 12 to 18. Registration is required and classes are limited to eight participants. Visit justbuffalo.org.
Terrarium Workshop - Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Bring the Botanical Gardens to you with its popular “take-it and make-it” terrarium workshop. You’ll learn from Director of Education Kristy Schmitt on how to create and care for a tropical terrarium. Containers, soil, plants and supplies are included and must be picked up from the Botanical Gardens between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on the day of the class. This Zoom event is recommended for adults, and registration is required. Tickets are $31.50 for members, $35 for nonmembers. A recording of the class will be available to view for one week after the class. Visit buffalogardens.com.
The Underground Railroad in Western New York, 7 p.m. Feb.11
Local writer, historian and retired teacher Eva M. Doyle is giving a lecture on the history of the Underground Railroad as it existed as the last stop before crossing the Niagara River to Canada. Her presentation will include the creative ways in which fugitive slaves sought freedom as she details the stops in Williamsville, Cheektowaga and Black Rock. The event is sponsored by the Concordia Foundation. Cost is $10 for nonmembers, $7 for members. Registration is required. Visit concordiabuffalo.org.
Cooking Series with Chef Marshall Goldstein, 7 p.m. Feb. 11
Award-winning executive chef Marshall Goldstein returns with his monthly cooking series, demonstrating and discussing a new recipe. On Feb. 11, he’ll share tips on rugelach, a crescent-shaped pastry most commonly filled with fruits and nuts. The recipe will be emailed prior to the event for those who want to cook along with him. The livestream, presented by the Jewish Community Center, is free. Registration is required through jccbuffalo.org.
Jazz at the Taylor: An Evening at Home with Mary Ramsey & Friends, 4 p.m. Feb. 12
The Taylor Theater, a carriage house turned 153-seat playhouse in Lockport, continues its Jazz at the Taylor series virtually. In this pre-filmed concert, Mary Ramsey, lead singer and violin/violist for folk rock band 10,000 Maniacs, performs pieces from her extensive jazz repertoire, accompanied by two arch top guitars and an upright bass. Tickets are $10 and you’ll be sent a link to view the concert at your convenience. Visit kenancenter.org.
Virtual Wine Seminar, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Addy’s Fine Wine and Spirits is hosting a virtual wine seminar as a fundraiser for Save A Pet of Niagara County, an all-volunteer, animal rescue nonprofit organization. For $50, you’ll receive three 750-milliliter bottles of wine, a variety of chocolates, wine-tasting sheets and interactive lesson from sommelier Jim Curry. Free local delivery is available within 30 miles of the store through Feb. 5. The deadline for local pickup is Feb. 10. Advance registration is required. To sign up, fill out this form or visit saveapetniagara.com.
Wild Workshops: Remarkable Reptiles - Buffalo Zoo, 2 p.m. Feb. 13
The Buffalo Zoo’s monthly “Wild Workshops'' series allows participants to gain a closer look at the inner workings of the zoo. This month’s 90-minute program is all about its reptiles, and includes live animal demonstrations, along with a behind-the-scenes look into the care of its turtles and snakes. This virtual event is recommended for all ages. Registration is required. Cost is $25. Visit buffalozoo.org.
Adult Art Classes - Albright-Knox, 1 p.m. Feb. 13, 20, 27
Nowadays, there’s little excuse to not pick up a new hobby. The Albright-Knox is hosting a series of adult art classes in the fiber arts with topics include felting, embroidery and weaving. Classes are $30 each for nonmembers, $26 for members and include an art kit with the supplies. The kits are available for curbside pickup only. Classes are limited to 15 participants, and registration is required. Visit albrightknox.org.
In Love, Songs of the Heart by Harmonia Chamber Singers, 2 p.m. Feb. 14
This Valentine's Day concert features familiar and new songs of the heart. The free virtual concert – the second of Harmonia's 15th season – is conducted by Robert Duerr and includes music of Maurice Duruflé, Thomas Morley, Gustav Holst, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Burt Bacharach, Fraser Wilson, P.D.Q. Bach and the Beatles. The concert can be streamed starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 14. To register, visit the group's Facebook page, Eventbrite or harmoniacs.org
Chain Stitch Leather Journal Class – Western New York Book Arts Center, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18
The Western New York Book Arts Center is hosting a Zoom workshop in which you’ll be taught how to create a leather-bound journal. You will be sent specialty bookbinding materials along with upcycled leather to use. All skill levels are welcome in the class, recommended for ages 13 and older. Registration is required by Feb. 11, and the cost is $50 for nonmembers and $45 for members. You must provide scissors and cutting mat. Visit wnybookarts.org.
Black History Month talk with Ron Stewart, noon Feb. 18
Ron Stewart, chair and professor of sociology at SUNY Buffalo State, is hosting a free presentation on the importance and significance of Black History Month. His career-long research has centered on the social and economic conditions facing Black men in America, he has authored several books and has been teaching at Buffalo State since 1990. Visit the event link here.
Succulent Workshop – Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18
Design your own succulent garden in this “take-it and make-it” workshop. Director of Education Kristy Schmitt will teach you how to properly take care of these popular low-maintenance plants. Containers, soil, plants and supplies are included and must be picked up from the Botanical Gardens between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on the day of the class. It is recommended for adults. Registration is required. Tickets are for $31.50 for members, $35 for nonmembers. A recording of the class will be available to view for one week after the class. Visit buffalogardens.com.