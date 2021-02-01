Virtual events for February: concerts, classes and reptiles

The Just Buffalo Literary Center is hosting virtual youth writing workshops every Tuesday in February. The workshops are taught by local and nationally renowned creatives, with topics including deconstructing the musicality of language, sound in poetry and combining drawing with writing. The free workshops are aimed at ages 12 to 18. Registration is required and classes are limited to eight participants. Visit justbuffalo.org .

Bring the Botanical Gardens to you with its popular “take-it and make-it” terrarium workshop. You’ll learn from Director of Education Kristy Schmitt on how to create and care for a tropical terrarium. Containers, soil, plants and supplies are included and must be picked up from the Botanical Gardens between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on the day of the class. This Zoom event is recommended for adults, and registration is required. Tickets are $31.50 for members, $35 for nonmembers. A recording of the class will be available to view for one week after the class. Visit buffalogardens.com.