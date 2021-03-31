Virtual events for April: music, art and crafty projects

WNED-PBS is hosting a Bob Ross virtual paint night taught by Lauren Pantos, a Certified Ross Instructor, who will guide participants to recreate the lush landscape of his “Trace of Spring" piece. In this livestream, Pantos will be giving insights into Ross’ techniques, painting tips and answering questions. Clips of the original “Trace of Spring" episode from Ross’ television series, "The Joy of Painting" will be shown. A painting kit with five tubes of Bob Ross firm oil paints, paint knife, landscape brush, fan brush, palette paper, instructions and a canvas, can be purchased for $60, including class ticket. Kits are available until April 11 and will be shipped to you. Cost for the class alone is $10. Tickets and advance registration are required; visit wned.org.