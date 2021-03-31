Virtual events for April: music, art and crafty projects

Here is a sampling of local virtual events for April.
April 1 - 7
Spring Floral Arranging Demonstration, Botanical Gardens, 6:30 p.m. April 1
Director of Education Kristy Schmitt will be delivering tips and tricks on how to cut flowers, design bouquets and make your flowers last longer. This demonstration is recommended for adults and costs $9 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. Visit buffalogardens.com.
Hoppy Dyngus Day: A Virtual Beer Tasting Event, Graycliff and Flying Bison, 6:30 p.m. April 5
Flying Bison is hosting a virtual beer tasting to benefit Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic creation, Graycliff. Admission is $45 and includes a six-pack of beer (two bottles each of Polonia Pils, Buffalo Peach White Ale and Paula’s Peanut Stick Porter), plus pretzels and pastries from Mazurek’s Bakery and a virtual tour of Graycliff. Flying Bison owner Tim Herzog will lead a Zoom tasting event which includes a tour of the facility, musical entertainment and education on each of the brews.
Beer packages can be picked up either April 2 or April 3 from Graycliff (6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby) or Flying Bison (840 Seneca St.). Advance registration is required at one.bidpal.net/hoppydyngusday/welcome.
Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), Jewish Cultural Center, 2 p.m. April 6
Lives lost during the Holocaust will be commemorated during a discussion by Galicia Jewish Museum curator Tomasz Strug, historian Robert Hirsch and Dr. Shawn Kelley, department chair and professor of philosophy and religious studies at Daemen College. The scholars will discuss photos taken during this time, specifically those of the Lodz Ghetto by Henryk Ross. This free event is streamed through YouTube live. Advance registration is required. Visit jccbuffalo.org.
A Behind the Scenes Look at Major League Baseball in Buffalo in 2020, Buffalo History Museum, 6 p.m. April 7
Join moderator and journalist Budd Bailey and sports reporter Mike Haim for a Zoom discussion looking behind the scenes at the Toronto Blue Jays 2020 season at Sahlen Field. Joining them is Charlie Wannemacher, who has been with the Buffalo Bisons for 12 seasons as an attendant and bat boy and also served as the Blue Jays clubhouse attendant during the team's season in Buffalo. Advance registration is required through buffalohistory.org.
April 8 - 14
“Exquisite Potential," Jewish Repertory Theatre, 6 p.m. April 8
In this staged reading of the comedy “Exquisite Potential'' by Stephen Kaplan, a man believes his 3-year-old son is the Messiah. Tickets are $20. Once you purchase your ticket, the event will be available to watch at your leisure through the JRT website until 10 p.m. April 28. Visit jewishrepertorytheatre.com.
Virtual Drink and Draw inspired by "Comunidades Visibles: The Materiality of Migration," Albright-Knox Northland, 5:30 p.m. April 9
This guided drawing experience is inspired by Patrick Martinez’s work in the Northland exhibit, "Comunidades Visibles: The Materiality of Migration." Participants will be taught basic drawing skills and modern art concepts chosen by the artist. You must provide your own drawing supplies and paper. Tickets are $5 for nonmembers, $3 for members. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Visit albrightknox.org.
PLASMA Speaker Series: Ekrem Serdar, University at Buffalo, 6 p.m. April 12
The University at Buffalo’s PLASMA (Performances, Lectures, and Screenings in Media Art) series is hosting a presentation from Ekrem Serdar, curator at Squeaky Wheel. Serdar runs the media arts education center’s exhibitions, public programming and artist residencies. The series’ goal is to raise questions and explore new avenues as we navigate uncharted territory in the digital age. For more information and to register for the Zoom event, email paigesar@buffalo.edu.
"20th-Century Titans," Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 7 p.m. April 13
The 20th-century works of Barber, Bernstein and Respighi will be performed by virtuoso violinist Blake Pouliot as part of the BPOnDemand series. These works depict themes of love and loss, inspired by the Renaissance paintings of Sandro Botticelli. The concert will be available on-demand for 30 days after the premiere. Tickets are $10 each for nonmembers and free for season subscribers. Visit bpo.org.
Buffalo Chamber Players at Asbury Hall, 7:30 p.m., April 14
The chamber music ensemble is performing a concert live from Asbury Hall at Babeville that will be streamed for audiences to enjoy. The concert will include such pieces as Krzysztof Penderecki’s "String Trio" and Richard Strauss’ "String Sextet" from "Capriccio." A link to the stream will be emailed to subscribers and ticket holders a few hours prior to the show. You can stream the concert live, or at your leisure the next day. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. Visit buffalochamberplayers.org.
April 15 - 21
"Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade" by O’Connell & Company, begins April 16
Relive one of the most turbulent years in American history, 1968, in O’Connell & Company’s latest streaming play. Told from the perspective of Robert F. Kennedy (played by Daniel Lendzian), the show centers on his presidential campaign from announcement to assassination. Filmed in the Saturn Club, it will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. April 16, 17, 23 and 24 and 2:30 p.m. April 18 and 25. Tickets are $25 per household, and a link to the event will be sent 45 minutes before the scheduled performance time. Visit oconnellandcompany.com.
TRivia Night, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, 6:15 p.m. April 20
This Zoom trivia night includes presidential history, Buffalo landmarks and current events. Cost is $5 for members and students, $8 for nonmembers. Capacity is limited and online advanced registration is required. You can join as a team of eight or less, or join on your own. The top three teams will win vouchers for the TR Site shop. Visit trsite.org/events to register.
BPOnDemand: "Brand New Day - Back to Broadway," 7 p.m. April 20
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Principal Pops conductor John Morris Russell is joined by Broadway stars Jessica Hendy and Blaine Alden Krauss in a performance of 100 years of Broadway, from Gershwin to contemporary favorites like "Wicked." The concert will be available on-demand for 30 days after the premiere. Tickets are $10 each for nonmembers, free for season subscribers. Visit bpo.org.
April 22 - 29
An Evening with Jeffrey Gundlach, 7 p.m. April 22
Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO and founder of DoubleLine Capital, and generous donor behind the extensive expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery into the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, will be discussing recent financial trends in the market, and the importance of art. This event is geared toward investors and art enthusiasts alike. Tickets are $100 for nonmembers, and $75 for members. Advance registration is required. Visit albrightknox.org.
Virtual BABEL: Ta-Nehisi Coates, Just Buffalo Literary Center, 8 p.m. April 22
Ta-Nehisi Coates, the New York Times best-selling author of "Between the World and Me," has also written series on the Black Panther and Captain America for Marvel Comics. Tickets are $25 and you must register in advance, visit justbuffalo.org.
Bob Ross Virtual Paint Night, 7 a.m. April 23
WNED-PBS is hosting a Bob Ross virtual paint night taught by Lauren Pantos, a Certified Ross Instructor, who will guide participants to recreate the lush landscape of his “Trace of Spring" piece. In this livestream, Pantos will be giving insights into Ross’ techniques, painting tips and answering questions. Clips of the original “Trace of Spring" episode from Ross’ television series, "The Joy of Painting" will be shown. A painting kit with five tubes of Bob Ross firm oil paints, paint knife, landscape brush, fan brush, palette paper, instructions and a canvas, can be purchased for $60, including class ticket. Kits are available until April 11 and will be shipped to you. Cost for the class alone is $10. Tickets and advance registration are required; visit wned.org.
Heartlight 2021, Child & Family Services, 7 p.m. April 23
This long-running fundraiser for Child & Family Services has helped more than 10,000 local children and families over the past 20 years. The virtual event will include a performance of dueling pianos and guests can request a song and sing along. Tickets are $25. A $100 VIP package includes a bottle of wine, meat and cheese board and chocolate delivered to your home and a raffle ticket. Advance registration is required; visit cfsbny.org.
"Superb Shostakovich," Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 7 p.m. April 27
Through Cordero’s “Concertino Tropical” and pieces by Dmitri Shostakovich and Josef Suk, the BPO takes you on an eclectic journey through 100 years of music. The technically challenging “Concerto No. 1 in C minor” by Shostakovich will be performed by BPO pianist Adam Golka and principal trumpet, Alex Jokipii. The concert will be available on-demand for 30 days after the premiere. Tickets are $10 each for nonmembers and free for current season subscribers. Visit bpo.org.
Bonsai Demonstration, Botanical Gardens, 6:30 p.m. April 29
Travis Schmitt, member of the Buffalo Bonsai Society, will be demonstrating live over Zoom the pruning and fashioning of a bonsai tree, and answering your questions. Learn more about this hobby and beginner techniques. Advance registration is required. Cost is $9 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Visit buffalogardens.com.