Victoria Pérez explores universal themes of home, healing in one-woman show 'Isleña'

Two years after announcing its residency in Road Less Traveled Theater, the Raíces Theatre Company is finally able to present its first show in the new space – just in time to celebrate its 10th anniversary season.

“Isleña,” an original production, is a generation-spanning biography with nine characters, told in story, poetry and song. Making this return to live theater even more interesting is that Raíces co-founder and artistic director Victoria Pérez is performing all the characters herself.

The main character is a 40-year-old woman who is returning to Puerto Rico for the first time since her family left when she was 9.

“It’s the day of her birthday, and all these memories are coming back as she gets ready to go,” Pérez explains.

But suddenly, those happy thoughts trigger another memory, one she had buried long ago. When she was a little girl, she was sexually abused by a trusted family friend. She told no one.

The little girl, of course, was Victoria Pérez. “Isleña” is her story, which she wrote with her older sister, Maria Pérez-Gómez, And, while it addresses the trauma that occurred, “Isleña” also is filled with the joy of reconnecting with the place she calls home.

More than anything else, this is a love story.

“Even though I was only there for nine years of my life, the impact that island has made in my life – there’s nothing stronger, there’s nothing like it,” Pérez said. “If someone asks who I am, I think ‘Puerto Rican,’ not even Victoria. There’s something about how that island calls you, and how 30 years later I continue to speak my language and celebrate my culture and tradition.”

That love of Latine culture was the genesis for Raíces and for a pandemic-inspired cabaret show that Pérez performed in February.

“My sister and I were in the car, and I was telling her that I really missed singing, because I’d been working a lot as a director (for other theater companies), but I really missed being on stage,” Pérez said, “and she said, ‘I’m going to get you out there to sing.’ ”

And she did.

“You need to create your own opportunities,” Maria Pérez-Gómez said. She found a venue at Pausa Art House before even telling Victoria, “and then I called my sister and said ‘You have a cabaret. These are the dates.’ It was about her journey as a child and all the musical influences in her life.”

The cabaret went really well, Pérez-Gómez said, so she suggested they use it as a template for the Raíces “comeback” production. (She is the theater company's managing director.)

“It seemed to resonate with people, that whole ‘Who am I? Where am I going?’ thing,” she said. “Vicky was hesitant, and wondered if people would be interested in her story, and I told her ‘Look what you have done and what you have become! The fact that you have gone through something so painful and come out the other side.’ ”

The theme is universal, she said. “You don’t have to be Puerto Rican to go through pain and resiliency and healing.”

Even so, both sisters describe the experience of creating “Isleña” as one of the scariest things they have ever done. For Victoria, it ultimately became a healing process. For Maria, it was a reminder of how special her sister is.

“Knowing that somebody you love has gone through this, it’s so painful it takes your breath away. It’s tough. It’s tough,” Pérez-Gómez said. “At the same time, we hope that people will come away from the show with hope. The pain is real, but look at where she is now.”

Theater preview

“Isleña”

World premiere from Raíces Theatre Company, presented in the Road Less Traveled Theater (456 Main St.). Opens June 17. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays through July 3. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for students/seniors (716-381-9333, raicestheatrecompany.com).

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.