"The Sound Inside," now onstage at D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre, is a play for grown-ups. Preferably for grown-ups who read. We meet a Yale writing professor named Bella Baird, and one of her students, unconventional Christopher Dunn.

Professor Baird is at a difficult moment in her unfulfilled life. After a promising start, she has been unable to produce another substantial work of fiction for many years. She is also newly diagnosed with the same cancer that killed her mother. Young Mr. Dunn is also at an awkward moment in his life, but he is uncommonly talented. He turns to his professor for guidance and support.

Revealing anything that happens in this deceptively uneventful play might be a spoiler. Some audience members have been perplexed by its ambiguous ending. Let me advise you to listen closely to Professor Baird’s lessons about writing fiction: Don’t overdescribe your characters. Give a few broad details and allow your reader to fill in the rest. Allow yourself to explore the plot without too much premeditation. If you don’t know where you’re going, you can stay ahead of your reader. They won’t be able to predict the journey either.

Aleks Malejs and Brendan Didio bring full life to these characters, expertly and charismatically. Even in the theater, however, the impression that we know characters intimately after only 90 minutes is merely an illusion.

Playwright Adam Rapp gives us a few broad details, but to know a person’s middle name is not to know a person well. Still, we think we do know these people.

In her teaching, Professor Baird always begins with Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel, “Crime and Punishment.” She marvels at how the novelist gets us to sympathize with a murderer.

Working the details of Rapp’s play, director Kyle LoConti guides the actors toward performances that earn our sympathy too, on an evocative set by Loraine O’Donnell with projections by Nicholas Taboni.

As the play ends, Rapp leaves us with a single copy of a typewritten novella. No electronic copy. No carbon. No name on the title page. Professor Baird holds this document as she savors various scenarios that might account for why her most-gifted student committed the play’s most dramatic act, offstage and irrevocably. I marveled at how the playwright created a character who seems so self-aware, but is so oblivious to others; and another, who seems so transparent, but is such an enigma. As the lights fade to black, the truth finally dawns on us. End of play.

Info: "The Sound Inside" continues through June 25 at D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. For info and tickets, visit kavinokytheatre.com.