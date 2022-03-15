Ujjima Company serves a 'Stew' worth savoring

At one point in Zora Howard’s rich tale of family, the matriarch says, “I’ve been making this stew since the beginning of time,” and it is true that many of the events in “Stew” have the ring of an old, familiar story.
Yet, when given the chance for another taste of a favorite delicious dish, who would say no? The “Stew” being cooked up by Ujima Company this month is a pleasure indeed. Sitting down for the show (in the very comfortable new Lorna Hill Theatre), it feels like we’ve been invited right into Mama’s kitchen, where she, her daughters Lillian and Nelly, and Lillian’s girl Lil’ Mama are busy preparing pots of food for an annual event at church.
Despite making her entrance with the song “This is the Day that the Lord has Made,” Mama is a little bit frantic. As she reminds us several times over the next 90 minutes, she has “one day – one day – that I ask everyone to show up!” and right now she is all alone with the chopping and stirring and mixing.
Maybe it was the loud “Bang!” outside that jars her concentration, but Mama (Karen Saxon) has worked herself into a state. The quick appearance of her daughters after the noise does little to soothe her.
“It’s almost noon and we’ve got nothing to show for it,” Mama exclaims while her kettles are fragrantly simmering on the stove. When daughter Nelly (Ember Tate) responds with “It’s not even 7!,” Mama snaps back “I didn’t ask you the time!” Like everything here, it's all relative.
Soon they all get down to business, as the playful banter that accompanies the cooking swings back and forth between gentle teasing to downright bickering. No matter how sharp the cuts, though, they are never sprinkled with bitterness. This is a stew that needs to be shared, after all.
Saxon anchors the cast as Mama, while Jacquie Cherry as Lillian provides the connections that tie them all together. Her performance is stunningly genuine, whether doing double-takes at Mama’s antics, dressing down her baby sister Nelly or making a mess of reciting lines from “Richard III” with her own daughter.
Generally “Richard III” might feel out of place in a homey kitchen filled with black women chopping carrots, but Lil’ Mama (poet and artist Millie-Rae Rodriguez-Spencer) is practicing to read Queen Elizabeth for school, and her theater-loving relatives decide to help her along.
Shakespeare opens the window a little wider into these lives, especially when Mama instructs her granddaughter in what Elizabeth, mother of the princes in the Tower, should be feeling: A son has died. He was murdered. It is devastating. Try to feel it!
It slowly becomes clear that Mama not only feels it, she knows it. But, after a few moments, she doesn’t dwell on it, at least not here, and neither does Howard. She gives “Richard III” a funny twist, before twisting the knife with a surprise and surprisingly heartfelt soliloquy.
Howard is a pro and she uses her 90 minutes of stage time with an artistic efficiency. She writes dialogue that is simultaneously telling and so natural it almost feels improvised.
Under the sure direction of Curtis Lovell, the actors at Ujima take that language and make it their own. In the process, they become a family and create a “Stew” worth sharing.
Theater review
3.5 stars (out of 4)
Presented by Ujima Company through March 27 in the Lorna Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $30 general, $20 seniors and $10 veterans and students; visit ujimacoinc.org.