Ujjima Company serves a 'Stew' worth savoring

At one point in Zora Howard’s rich tale of family, the matriarch says, “I’ve been making this stew since the beginning of time,” and it is true that many of the events in “Stew” have the ring of an old, familiar story.

Yet, when given the chance for another taste of a favorite delicious dish, who would say no? The “Stew” being cooked up by Ujima Company this month is a pleasure indeed. Sitting down for the show (in the very comfortable new Lorna Hill Theatre), it feels like we’ve been invited right into Mama’s kitchen, where she, her daughters Lillian and Nelly, and Lillian’s girl Lil’ Mama are busy preparing pots of food for an annual event at church.

Despite making her entrance with the song “This is the Day that the Lord has Made,” Mama is a little bit frantic. As she reminds us several times over the next 90 minutes, she has “one day – one day – that I ask everyone to show up!” and right now she is all alone with the chopping and stirring and mixing.