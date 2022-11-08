Ujima's 'Toni Stone' is an engaging, inspiring story of the first woman player in professional baseball

Toni Stone has her arm outstretched, reaching, reaching, until her treasure is in her grasp. It’s not money, it’s not jewels, it isn’t even food or drink. Toni Stone is holding a baseball, savoring its weight and the way it nestles in her glove like it fell from heaven.

In the hands of the astonishing young actor Gabriella McKinley, this opening scene of “Toni Stone” at Ujima Theatre takes on an almost hypnotic quality. McKinley stands front and center, baseball cap tipped back, eyes ablaze with excitement, smiling in a way that she can hardly contain.

She’s talking directly to the audience, introducing herself and her team, the Indianapolis Clowns. From what she says, it appears we are about to enjoy a sports story. From the way she says it, though, it sounds much more like a love story, a special and unusual one, between this young Black woman and the game that gives her life.

It is quite a tale. In fact, this story borders on the cinematic.

The real Toni Stone, born in 1921, was a natural athlete who finally settled on baseball as the sport. She played on several semi-pro teams before being signed by the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League in the early 1950s, allegedly replacing Hank Aaron when he went into the majors.

The play, by Lydia R. Diamond, shifts around in time, as Toni recalls her tomboy childhood, her difficulties when she didn’t fit in (not that she much tried to fit in, that wasn’t her way), and her courtship by the much older man she would eventually marry.

Through it all, baseball was and is the main event. As a girl, Toni had to fight to play. Among her male teammates, she had to fight to be accepted. As a player she had to fight against being a “novelty attraction,” the girl on the team who was fed soft pitches so she could get easy hits. (The team’s white owner thought that would make for a better “show.”)

McKinley has a great bullpen backing her up on stage, playing her teammates and a half-dozen others. Johnny Rowe is a charmer as Alberga, the man who is smitten with Toni, and Ujima managing director Brian Brown delights as a down-to-earth prostitute and drunken teammate.

Julius Land brings the gravitas as team leader Stretch and the team’s owner, Syd. Rounding out the team are Gerald Ramsey, Raynardo Shedrick, Jerai Khadim, Vincenzo McNeill and Jake Hayes, each giving plenty of personality to this dynamic bunch of characters.

Most of the time, in the locker room, on the bus and on the field, the Clowns are letting the good times roll. So, when the team is viciously targeted with hideous taunts from white hecklers, the effect is beyond disturbing. It is horrifying. And yet, they handle it.

Co-directors Phillip Knorzer and Curtis Lovell expertly handle Diamond’s powerfully crafted story, letting love and laughter have their place in this personal story that is a window into a changing nation. Baseball has often been used as a metaphor for America, and never better than it is here.

REVIEW

"Toni Stone"

Presented by Ujima Theatre Co.

What: Autobiographical and comedic drama of the first woman in professional major league baseball.

Summary: Racism and sexism meet their match in the formidable character of Toni Stone, who never takes her eye off the ball on the way to achieving her dream. Engaging and inspiring, without pulling punches on some ugly realities.

Where: Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20. Running time about two hours.

Tickets: $35; $25 seniors; $15 students and veterans (ujimacoinc.org, 716-322-5178)