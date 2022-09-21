Ujima's 'Church & State' uses wit, reflection to explore hot-button issues

Before you jump to the wrong conclusion about “Church & State,” Ujima Theatre Company’s excellent season opener, know this: Jason Odell Williams’ play is a lot funnier than it is preachy.

No dry civics lesson here. Williams delivers a reflection on gun violence, voter apathy and other hot-button issues that is both relatable and ridiculous. Clearly, he knows how to keep people’s attention.

(If you wonder how this is possible, just remember “All In the Family,” or, more recently, the cautionary comedy “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix.)

We first meet Senator Charles Whitmore (John Kreuzer) as he faces the biggest crisis of his political career. He doesn’t have to look on “The Twitter,” as he calls it, to check the pulse of his constituency. He knows that he lives in the “most Christian, gun-loving” state in the country.

What he doesn’t know anymore is whether he is still a Christian or gun-loving. A school shooting in his hometown that left 29 dead has wreaked havoc on his worldview and belief system.

Conflicted and conscience-stricken, Whitmore is minutes away from delivering the final big speech of his re-election campaign. Much to the horror of his political advisor and his wife, the senator appears bent on saying what he really thinks.

“Have you lost your damn mind?!,” his wife, Sara, exclaims. She reminds him that it is only three days before Election Day, he’s ahead in the polls, and he’s so well regarded that people “on both sides” have supported him.

Why screw it up? First get elected, then do what you want to do.

For Whitmore, though, the reality is just too real.

“I saw the bloodshed in that classroom,” he says, shifting the tone dramatically. “It’s my fault. My actions as senator played a role in that tragedy.” His own children, he points out, are now fearful.

The discussion continues from there, and for a while, it seems everyone has a point.

Kreuzer’s likeability as Whitmore plays well off the concern and pragmatism of his practical wife (Rachel Jamison) and his politically astute advisor, Alex (Sabrina Kahwaty). Vincent DeStefano slides in and out in multiple roles, usually letting his T-shirts do the talking for him.

There are no bad guys on the stage. Each character wants to do what’s best – for the senator and for the public. The question is, what’s best? With wit and affection, they trade observations, arguments and even a few mild insults.

The naturalness of their interactions is deliberate, laying the groundwork for the outcome.

Ross Hewitt, a Ujima alumnus plus an actor and playwright, directed the show, which he describes as “a realistic fantasy.” Perhaps he means the fantasy that any politician would change his or her views. Or maybe it is that citizens will shake off their apathy and get involved.

In navigating the plays emotional highs and lows, Hewitt, who also is a physician, has a good handle on the therapeutic benefits of laughter. In a city recovering from its own national tragedy, healing requires both love and happiness.

REVIEW

“Church & State”

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Ujima Theatre Company in the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave., through Oct. 2. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15-$35 (ujimacoinc.org).