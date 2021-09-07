Ujima Theatre: Building on a legacy for the future

Still, under the forceful leadership of founder and executive director Lorna Hill, Ujima kept going, performing where it could, until finding a permanent home in a new theater as part of a PUSH Buffalo renovation on Buffalo’s West Side. That was in 2019, and Hill was in an energetic rebuilding mode, planning far ahead for the next groups of talented Black performers.

Then the pandemic arrived and Lorna Hill’s cancer returned. Theaters shut down in March 2020 and Hill died on June 30, 2020, five days after her 69th birthday.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster for me and for the company and the alumni,” Norat-Phillips said. “She built quite a family, and we are forging forward to preserve her legacy.”

And, thanks to Ujima’s culture of resiliency, there is much to build on. Although Hill was the face of Ujima, the company always operated as a collective, and that foundation survives.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Norat-Phillips said with a small amount of pride. She tells how other founders and alumni, including managing director Margaret Smith, stepped up to help Hill in the company’s transition. After more than 40 years, it would be in a beautiful new theater space, under new direction and with a fresh, rebuilt ensemble.