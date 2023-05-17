With Erika Dickerson-Dispenza’s play, "Cullud Wattah,” Ujima Company wades into the waters of the problem play. Like Dr. Stockmann in Henrik Ibsen’s “Enemy of the People,” the characters in this play are caught in a moral contradiction created when something foul is discovered in the city water.

The livelihoods of the people of Flint, Mich., depend upon the GM plant. When the city switches the source of the water to the plant, the citizens of Flint instantly find that their tap water smells bad. In time, people are becoming ill. Eventually, city leaders must admit that there’s lead in the water.

For one family of African American women, living with three generations in the house, this dilemma multiplies. Marion, a third-generation GM employee, is in line for a promotion to management. This does not align with her sister Ainee’s decision to join the class-action lawsuit against the company.

In this formidable production, directed by Curtis Lovell, a handsome set depicts the rooms of the house simultaneously, and places a white bathtub squarely in the middle. The acting ensemble is talented and tight.

Shantinna Moore gives a strong performance as Marion, the mother of a 9-year-old with leukemia, who has the weight of every complication on her shoulders. Verneice Turner also excels as Big Ma, the matriarch, who was injured at the plant but still remains loyal. Dayatra Hassan compellingly plays Ainee, the sister in recovery from addiction whose advance pregnancy is threatened by the toxic water. Janae Lenard, an adult actor, plays the child, Plum, and also a woman from her grandmother, Big Ma’s past with winning sincerity. Brooklyn Walker is excellent as Reesee, the lesbian teenage daughter, who earnestly believes that justice and harmony can be found in the universe.

The play has thematic similarities to Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat,” which is also playing in town. Like a number of recent local plays, the production is challenged by plodding transitions between scenes.

The moral contradiction at the heart of the play quickly reveals the human struggles within the family, as the women endeavor to support each other through irreconcilable conflicts. It is a powerful and thought-provoking evening of theater, performed without a curtain call.

Info: Continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. May 19, 20, 26 and 27, 4 p.m. May 21 and 7:30 p.m. May 25 (pay-what-you-can) in the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave. ujimacoinc.org