Ujima delivers scorching account of racism with 'American Son'

When I first saw Christopher Demos-Brown’s play, “American Son,” on Broadway in 2018, it seemed contrived. The late-night arguments between African American Kendra Ellis-Connor and her estranged white husband Scott seemed impossibly naïve.
On this night, Kendra and Scott’s 18-year-old son, Jamal, has gone missing and the police are being evasive. The couple discuss the complications of raising a mixed-race son, as if for the first time. How could these issues not have come up before this rainy night in a Miami-Dade County Florida police station?
It was a glamorous presentation of a gritty drama, with Kerry Washington as Kendra and Steven Pasquale as Scott. Kenny Leon directed. The subject was deeply moving, but the production left me feeling manipulated and somewhat nonplussed.
My reaction to the powerful Ujima Company production that opened last weekend, under the direction of Aaron Mays, is different.
While the script still has holes, I suspect Demos-Brown has introduced some edits. Most importantly, the acting of Tanika Holmes as Kendra, and Christopher Guilmet as Scott, in the intimate space of the Lorna C. Hill Theater, provides nuance that was absent from the Broadway production.
Here, we certainly witness the terror felt by African American families of every economic class and walk of life that an interaction between the police and a teenage boy might end in tragedy. We also see the scorching reality of the ways in which racism contaminates everything.
Through Kendra and Scott’s interactions with law enforcement and with each other, we see racism permeating marriage, parenthood, justice, well-meaning white police and well-meaning African American police, social progress, economic progress – everything from the most casual human interaction to the future of our nation.
Holmes gives a vivid and insightful performance as Kendra, a woman with a Ph.D. in psychology who, in a stressful moment, is challenged by having to answer questions about whether her Lexus-driving, privately educated son has gold-capped teeth or a street name.
The practical need to be ingratiating toward a rookie cop insults her and undermines everything she believes. This is compounded by the arrival of the white husband who walked out on her just four months ago, and his different perceptions of their marriage and this night.
Holmes’ performance is a tour de force of subtlety and searing precision as she must navigate the gaping distances between what Kendra is feeling and what she knows.
Holmes is matched by Guilmet, who plays a man who can easily come off, merely, as a jerk. This actor’s embodiment of Scott is not so facile. He turns out to be a man of thoughtful complexity, as he clearly articulates his views of his son’s position in life, his potential, and his choices.
Especially impressive is the palpable bond underlying the troubled relationship between these two people. This is a credit to the actors, but assuredly to Mays’ direction, as well. All the play’s interactions are well calibrated. Every utterance seems to evoke a full back story, for instance, when Kendra and Scott reminisce about their past happiness. Mays has steered this ship through troubled waters with a steady hand.
Mike Benoit is affecting as frustrating Officer Paul Larkin, who is ill-equipped to respond to Kendra’s frantic determination. The character provides irony and occasional comedy of a wince-able kind. He doesn’t realize the implicit racism of phrases like, “The natives are restless,” or she goes “from zero to ghetto in, like, nothing flat,” until the words have escaped his clueless mouth.
Tuhran Gethers does well as Lieutenant John Stokes. He delivers the no-nonsense inflexibility of his character with conviction and believability. His stature, next to the towering Guilmet, however, does make the ease with which he subdues the man quite impressive.
The set, the waiting room of an austere Florida police station, is nicely designed by Curtis Lovell. Lighting design is by Nicholas Quinn. Costumes are by Rachel Jamison.
The script still makes me wonder why it never occurs to anybody to call a lawyer, or why Scott, an FBI agent, doesn’t know anybody on the police force. Surely the parents could locate the GPS on the young man’s iPhone?
Nonetheless, the production is powerful, and its message is important. Moreover, the audience in 2018 would have had Trayvon Martin on its mind, but now, just a few years later, audiences are aware of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, which heightens our sense of urgency in confronting the play’s issues.
. . .
Theater review
"American Son"
4 stars (out of 4)
Presented by Ujima Company through Oct. 31, at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4 p.m. Sundays. 85 minutes. For tickets: 716-281-0092 or boxoffice@ujimacoinc.org. $10 to $30. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. Masks must be worn while inside the theater building. For more information: ujima.squarespace.com.