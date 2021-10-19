Ujima delivers scorching account of racism with 'American Son'

Through Kendra and Scott’s interactions with law enforcement and with each other, we see racism permeating marriage, parenthood, justice, well-meaning white police and well-meaning African American police, social progress, economic progress – everything from the most casual human interaction to the future of our nation.

Holmes gives a vivid and insightful performance as Kendra, a woman with a Ph.D. in psychology who, in a stressful moment, is challenged by having to answer questions about whether her Lexus-driving, privately educated son has gold-capped teeth or a street name.

The practical need to be ingratiating toward a rookie cop insults her and undermines everything she believes. This is compounded by the arrival of the white husband who walked out on her just four months ago, and his different perceptions of their marriage and this night.

Holmes’ performance is a tour de force of subtlety and searing precision as she must navigate the gaping distances between what Kendra is feeling and what she knows.

Holmes is matched by Guilmet, who plays a man who can easily come off, merely, as a jerk. This actor’s embodiment of Scott is not so facile. He turns out to be a man of thoughtful complexity, as he clearly articulates his views of his son’s position in life, his potential, and his choices.