In what is becoming a much-anticipated tradition, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Irish Classical Theatre Company are again combining their talents to present a classic play with full symphonic accompaniment.

This year’s production is Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” with music composed specifically for the play by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. Performances are from Feb. 24-26 in Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle.

The sorcerer Prospero of the original play will be Prospera here, played by Aleks Malejs, who most recently was the lead in the addiction drama “People, Places and Things.”

After using her powers to call forth a storm – the tempest – to wreck a ship carrying her enemies, the magician proceeds to torment the passengers who wash up on her shore.

“We are thrilled to bring another Shakespearean classic to Kleinhans,” said Kate LoConti Alcocer, executive artistic director of ICTC. “There is something truly magical about performing in this space, surrounded by the live orchestra, chorus and projections, and we cannot wait to share this epic production with everyone.”

Irish Classical’s Fortunato Pezzimenti, director of previous BPO-ICTC collaborations going back to 2014, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2020, returns to direct this latest offering. The actors will be joined by members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.

“Our collaborations with the Irish Classical Theatre are always the highlights of our season,” JoAnn Falletta, the BPO’s music director, said in a news release. “We are delighted to present William Shakespeare's ‘The Tempest’ with glorious music written for the play by composer Jean Sibelius. Interestingly, ‘The Tempest’ was the valedictory work of each of those artists, and their combined genius creates a beautiful parable of wisdom, intrigue, magic, and the ultimate triumph of love.”

Falletta will lead a discussion about the material one hour before each performance as part of the BPO’s Musically Speaking series. She will be joined by Dr. James Rizzi on Feb. 26 as part of the ICTC Speaker Series.

Tickets can be purchased at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra box office at 3 Symphony Circle; by phone at 716-885-5000; or online at bpo.org or at irishclassical.com.