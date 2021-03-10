TOY's yearlong journey brings 'The Outsiders' back to audiences

They couldn’t get “The Outsiders” out of their minds.
The Theatre of Youth’s production of S.E. Hinton’s young adult novel had only one public performance at the Allendale Theatre before it was forced to close from Covid-19 restrictions in March 2020.
The young cast had spent five weeks rehearsing, and director Chris Kelly felt there was a lot of unfinished business. “To have it taken away was heartbreaking,” he said. "In the back of my head, I had some type of hope that somewhere down the line it would come back."
That's how Tracy Snyder, now TOY’s interim executive director, felt as well. For her, the timeless coming-of-age story is so important to share that it was a priority to get “The Outsiders” back in front of audiences.
Almost a year to the date of that original shutdown, “The Outsiders” has returned with nearly the entire original cast and crew in a vibrant, virtual production that merges the distinct art forms of theater and film in a collaboration with Pan-American Film Division.
“It felt only natural to find a way to present ‘The Outsiders’ to more children,” Snyder said. “This is a story that does need to be told. It’s more poignant now, even more than 50 years after it was written. It became my priority for six months to film the production. I didn’t know how it would happen because of safety and that was my top concern.”
To pull this off, TOY faced a three-part challenge: reunite as much of the original 17-member cast as possible, devise a safety plan to protect the cast and crew, and find a way to retain the integrity of the stage production while virtually presenting it in classrooms and homes.
Getting stage ready
Except for two actors who had moved out of state, the original cast was available. But the two roles that had to be recast were big ones: Ponyboy and Sodapop. With time running short and the other actors benefiting from the original rehearsal time, new actors Louie Visone as Ponyboy and Rory Tamimie as Sodapop stepped in and met the challenge. "They hit the ground running,” Kelly said.
With the cast in place, Snyder created a stringent safety plan based on state protocols. Since everything from stage props to dressing rooms had been left “as is” for months after the original production abruptly shut down, it meant starting from that point.
“Actors just changed and walked out. So, it wasn’t just a matter of getting the right safety supplies, it was dismantling what had been left and reconfiguring everything for the safety of our actors,” Snyder said.
Everything throughout the building was thoroughly cleaned. When the cast and crew returned, Snyder cleaned it twice daily during three weeks of rehearsals and two days of filming. “I cleaned that building like I never cleaned before,” she said.
"Through skillful use of sets, sound, lighting and a terrific cast, it will make audiences feel absorbed in the drama."
When the actors returned, capacity was limited so that they were spaced throughout the entire Allendale Theatre. “We never had more than three people in a room depending on the size. We really spread out,” she said.
Then came the big challenge of adapting the stage production for the virtual world, a task that went beyond simply filming the play.
“I wanted us all to be on the same page in that we weren’t making a movie,” Kelly said. “There was already a brilliant movie of ‘The Outsiders’ in 1983. We didn’t need another one. We had to be conscious this was a hybrid film-theater project. It is its own thing.”
That point was well understood by Pan-American's Marc Davies and Travis Carlson, the cinematographers for “The Outsiders.”
“It’s an interesting merge of two worlds. Even though we are coming in with a camera, it doesn’t mean this is a film,” Davies said, stressing the collaborative side of the project. “We are shooting sets, we are collaborating with lighting directors, sound directors and all positions we would do ourselves.”
Kelly met Davies and Carlson when he acted in the virtual production of “Sea Marks” last fall for Irish Classical Theatre Company and that experience helped him in directing his young cast in “The Outsiders” for the cameras.
They would have to recalibrate their performances for the camera, no longer worrying about reaching that last row in the theater, for example. “They had done the play in a 400-seat house. Now I’m asking them to ‘bring it down.’ It really had to wildly change when there is a camera two inches from your face,” Kelly laughed. “But it became very freeing in ways. You can whisper, you can do things you couldn’t do in a normal production because people couldn’t hear you. That was a huge thing to bring to the production.”
On the other side of the camera, it is important for the Pan-American cinematographers to understand how they can serve the director to get his or her vision on film, Davies said. For ICTC’s “The Year of Magical Thinking,” scheduled to stream April 9-25, they wanted “a black void – not seeing any seats, any lights hanging down,” he said.
TOY took a different approach with “The Outsiders,” not wanting to shy away from the fact they were in the Allendale Theatre. So actors ran through the seats in the theater, cameras followed behind them and there were moments where you can see the “beautiful tall ceilings,” Davies said.
Director Kelly especially wanted to protect the sanctity of the relationship between best friends Johnny and Ponyboy. “It was important to home in with those scenes when we were filming to keep them intimate and real. That’s when we started talking about filming on stage.”
And that’s what they did: Davies and Carlson jumped on the stage with actors, moving with them and putting the cameras nearly in their faces to capture the raw emotions in an intimate way. Moments like that showed how stage and film pulled from the best of each other.
When Snyder saw the final edited result, she called it “a beautiful blend of film and a stage production.”
TOY has reached out to schools that had planned to attend the initial 2020 run and is collaborating with others to present the virtual production whether the schools are meeting in-person, online or hybrid. The public also can buy tickets to watch the virtual production.
Now that "The Outsiders" is being seen again, the cast and crew are feeling closure - and pride - in their yearlong journey.
“I was thrilled to come back to it. The cast was thrilled to get to come back to it," Kelly said. "It was really exciting to close out this experience and to share it with people.”
