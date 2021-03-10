TOY's yearlong journey brings 'The Outsiders' back to audiences

They would have to recalibrate their performances for the camera, no longer worrying about reaching that last row in the theater, for example. “They had done the play in a 400-seat house. Now I’m asking them to ‘bring it down.’ It really had to wildly change when there is a camera two inches from your face,” Kelly laughed. “But it became very freeing in ways. You can whisper, you can do things you couldn’t do in a normal production because people couldn’t hear you. That was a huge thing to bring to the production.”

On the other side of the camera, it is important for the Pan-American cinematographers to understand how they can serve the director to get his or her vision on film, Davies said. For ICTC’s “The Year of Magical Thinking,” scheduled to stream April 9-25, they wanted “a black void – not seeing any seats, any lights hanging down,” he said.

TOY took a different approach with “The Outsiders,” not wanting to shy away from the fact they were in the Allendale Theatre. So actors ran through the seats in the theater, cameras followed behind them and there were moments where you can see the “beautiful tall ceilings,” Davies said.