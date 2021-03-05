TOY captures the collaborative magic of theater, film with a return to 'The Outsiders'

Brittany Bassett is outstanding as Cherry, convincingly conveying her pleasant surprise at befriending outsiders whom her society had taught her to revile. Adam Rath is excellent as Darry, who admirably shoulders the burden of acting as a father to his orphaned brothers.

I would make a special note of the work by the fighting choreographer, Steve Vaughan. The scenes of brutality in this mostly conversational play are very well done, with Chester Popiolkowski’s sound design making the violence all the more visceral and unsettling.

With many of them from broken homes and with so much misery around them, the Greasers nobly show that they care about each other by exchanging many hugs, handshakes and other warm gestures. After almost a year of this pandemic teaching us to stay as far away from most others as we can, these many scenes of intimacy seem all the more poignant.

After the film ends, the actors assemble for an illuminating discussion of the play’s source, the crew’s technical production and the actors’ craft.