Torn Space Theater takes a journey through time in new 'Response' event

The pendulum swings a full 180 degrees for “and the sun sets in golden circles,” heading as far out as time and physics allows. Shanahan explained that the theme looks at the randomness of history and at points when chemical or human cooperation was able to affect it.

“The idea is to address these large, epic themes that we are grappling with.,” Shanahan said.

The scale, he said, is intentional. Meola recently has been immersed in studying how others have chartered the origins of the universe and life, resulting in a sort of timeline that will frame the production.

“We look at these threshold moments that got us where we are now, and we also look at extinction points in the universe,” Shanahan said. He added that the counterpoint is “large moments of cooperation, when we come together in order to deal with large challenges. This is the large, macro concept over the production.”

After moving through the stations, the full audience recombines at the cottonwood tree that has been a centerpiece for shows in years past.

“When they come together, the ‘competition’ has ended. The timeline brings us to the present moment, to living in this moment. Together.”