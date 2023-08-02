Times change, places change, people change.

This year, changes will be at the heart of Torn Space Theater’s annual summer outdoor production at Silo City. The company will be marking more than a decade of performances in the once-abandoned landscape along Ohio Street with “Generation,” being presented for six nights, Aug. 4-6 and 11-13.

The longevity of the ever-evolving theatrical will be part of its theme this year, along with consideration of its future. As always, it centers on the Society, people from something like a post-industrial Brigadoon, a community of wise men and young children, teachers and foragers, mothers and dancers, poets and priests.

“We will be revisiting images and iconic motifs from the past nine years,” said Dan Shanahan, artistic director and co-founder of the company with associate director Melissa Meola. “However, we’re not just showing past ideas for the sake of nostalgia. We are providing a reason for it.

“We’ve selected pretty specific images to reflect this year’s theme, which is about contracts and boundaries.”

In previous Silo City productions, boundaries have existed mostly to be pushed, both artistically and physically. Over time, the action has moved from concrete interiors to stony work yards, Buffalo River boats and dusty garages to grassy trails, scrubby labyrinths and, in recent years, to a wide clearing dominated by a giant cottonwood.

Early on, performers were often masked, and the narrative could, at times, be aggressively edgy, bordering on dangerous. As the community grew, its mythology deepened and its reach expanded. The universe became part of the cast.

Shanahan said that “Generation” will be “constructing a boundary as the show proceeds from one evening to the next. We’ll look at boundaries between life and death, between us and the cosmos, ones imposed by society or ourselves.”

Contracts, generally entered into by agreement, are another matter.

“Contracts are interesting,” Shanahan said, “because they not only can control individuals, they also can resolve conflicts.”

Ritual has always been a key component of the evenings, often in ways that draw the audience and performers closer together and underscore the theme of the night. Meola said that this year will include an act akin to a European style festival for a patron saint.

Another movement, she added, will honor longtime Torn Space players Marshall Maxwell, Diane Galdry-Walker and Willie Judson Jr., “Three of the Society members who have passed from the physical world.”

Along with the losses, there have been gains. As the Torn Space audience has increased, so has its range. The unique use of such a unique site – with the support of Silo City owner Rick Smith and his associates – has drawn international attention. This spring, the couple were invited to speak about their work at the Pufendorf Institute at Lund University in Sweden, and in June they traveled to the Czech Republic, where Torn Space had an installation as part of the Prague Quadrennial, an international conference dedicated to stage design.

“As we’ve gone along, we’ve become more and more aware of how the scenes should be designed in relation to the setting sun, and to the relationship with the grass and the fire,” Shanahan said, in talking about their use of the site. “It’s asking how do you frame it so you become more aware of it, of everything around you. Nothing is intended to be just background.”

“It is about having a long relationship with a space, and the space itself being monumental,” he said.

Preview

“Generation”

Torn Space Theater presents “Generation” at Silo City, 630 Ohio St. The site opens at 7 p.m., performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-6 and 11-13. Rain dates are the following Monday.

Do not bring chairs; seating is provided. Guests are encouraged to dress in monochromatic jewel tones or black, and to wear comfortable shoes. Golf cart transportation to the performance site will be available if needed. For tickets, ($30; $25 for students and seniors) go to tornspacetheater.com.