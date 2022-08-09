Torn Space Theater embraces an expanded community, welcomes contributions from Carl Dennis for 'Ages'

This is a special year for Torn Space Theater. After 10 years of creating innovative outdoor experiences at Silo City that embrace the unique drama of the site’s massive, vacant grain elevators, this summer’s show looks back at its own history. The silos will be but a silent backdrop.

The show is called “Ages” and it celebrates the mythology and fictional society that the theater company created around the old industrial bone yard over the past decade. Returning for a few brief weekends each summer, the mystical tribe has evolved into something more like a slightly magical community.

So has the audience.

“The No. 1 feedback we get is people remembering specific moments that linger,” said Melissa Meola, co-founder of Torn Space who also scripts much of the summer content. “They ruminate on things that stayed with them; I hear things like ‘This moment, I’ll never forget it,’ and ‘That image, that always stayed with me.’”

And, while she and company co-founder Dan Shanahan always develop their programs around specific themes, Meola said that their patrons also have played a significant role over the years.

“People create their own meanings and intentions,” she said. “We love that feedback.”

Meola said that interaction between creators, cast and customers has even been incorporated into “Ages.”

“This year we asked our cast to invite and perform with their children or their parents or siblings. Now we have this cool expanded community,” Meola said.

Shanahan spoke of the connection with the audience.

“Individuals who have come for several years have a connection to the performance cycle, and a connection to the space itself,” Shanahan said. “We’ve all changed. The performers are aging, we’re aging, but this is something we have together.”

“It is the moments we share, from birth to death, from when we learn to walk to our final steps,” Meola said. “Things like first kisses, or when a friend betrays you.”

In previous Silo City shows, audience members trekked around the site, but this year’s production comes together in one location, under a towering cottonwood tree that has its own long history on the site.

“We are staging it so it looks very much like a park,” Shanahan explained, because so much happens in parks simultaneously.

“A child on a swing. People picnicking on blankets. A park is one of those democratic places – there are not many, really – where people of all different demographics coexist in one place,” he said. “They are public, but full of private moments.”

A special contributor to the production this year is the prize-winning poet Carl Dennis. At the invitation on Shanahan and Meola, he helped select several of his poems for inclusion in “Ages,” and he will be the reader at the Aug. 13 performance.

Dennis, a former professor and writer-in-residence at the University at Buffalo, has written more than a dozen poetry collections and won the Pulitzer Prize for his 2001 book, “Practical Gods.” He lives in Buffalo.

“The final poem that he reads is called ‘The Best World.’ It asks, if each of us lived our lives to the fullest, how close would we be to the best possible world?,” Shanahan said. “Our park represents a vision of that fulfillment.”

PREVIEW

“Ages”

The annual performance art summer harvest experience presented by Torn Space Theater on the grounds of Silo City, with parking at 630 Ohio St. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-14, 19-21, with rain dates Aug. 18 and 22. Tickets are $20-$30 (tornspacetheater.com).