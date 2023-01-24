Tom Dudzick is in classic form in the spirited world premiere of 'Return to Seymour Street' at O'Connell & Company

When creating the metaphysically comic romance “Return to Seymour Street,” playwright Tom Dudzick drew from his own early life in a little house with a kitchen so small the family ate in shifts. It was, in real life, on Seymour Street, close to the Larkin Building, and even closer to the popular playwright’s heart.

Unlike Dudzick’s popular mid-century “Over the Tavern” trilogy, however, “Seymour Street” – now having its world premiere at O’Connell & Company – doesn’t take place in the past. It is just haunted by it.

Peter Witkowski and his high school sweetheart, Irene, have reconnected many years after their break-up. Now nearing middle-age, Peter, a divorced author of books on unexplained phenomena, has inherited his parents’ old house on Seymour Street. Irene, widowed with a 14-year-old son, works for a home-renovation TV show and thinks Peter’s place would be perfect for an on-camera flip.

The problem for Peter is that the house isn’t as vacant as he thinks. The problem for Irene is that Gary, her unusually gifted son, knows why. Now, all they need to figure out the whats and whys is a good old Buffalo blizzard that keeps all of three of them in the one place that they are just dying to leave.

Actually, there is a fourth “someone” there. Someone who is not dying, so he can stay. And so the story unfolds.

In his talk-back conversation with theater critic Anthony Chase after “Seymour Street’s” opening night, Dudzick explained that, even when writing about serious themes, he has to do it with humor. “I can’t help it,” he said. “Comedy is my language.”

That’s easy to believe. Characters in his plays, including this one, don’t talk in the jokey rim-shot style of sitcoms. Their conversations are just naturally funny. Although … considering that this was written well before the Christmas Blizzard-Cane, he probably didn’t expect the line “The plow will be along soon” to get such a laugh.

Of course, it takes a lot of talent for something to happen “naturally,” so it was important that everyone involved in this production speak fluent “Dudzick.” Starting with director Steve Vaughan, a man also quite comfortable working with Shakespeare, they got this right.

Daniel Lendzian plays Peter with that perfect Buffalo blend of humility, stoicism and, yes, Catholicism. When he first walks out into the dilapidated space that is the family living room, you can tell that he’s home, and wishes he wasn’t.

Jenn Stafford as Irene is the perfect girl-who-got-away. She got away from Peter once, and, with her hot entertainment jobs, she also got away from Buffalo. But, as everyone knows, they always come back.

And as the gifted Gary, young Max Goldhirsch, most recently of Jewish Repertory Theatre’s “The Chosen,” continues to impress. He has good comic chops and holds his own with his talented costars.

As the story begins, all three are hiding something, and so is the play. Act 1 of “Seymour Street” has the audience laughing out loud; Act 2 does the same, but it also takes a disturbing darker turn as more secrets are revealed. The sun comes out in the end, but shadows remain.

In his talk-back conversation, Dudzick listed a few of the elements of the play that came from his own life: Like Peter’s mother in the play, his own mother visited psychics, and shared a book with him that Peter has; there was a family home on Seymour Street, but he changed the house number for the show; and many of the schools, churches, etc., referenced by Peter and Irene from their childhood did exist, even if they are gone now.

Dudzick also assured the audience that the climactic revelation of the story did not happen in real life. “I just made that up,” he repeated, and considering all his connections here, it is important to know.

Up next for him? “The Gods of Paderewski Drive” is in the works, he said, along with a play about a TV writer who lives in … New York City!

Don’t worry, though. He’s from Buffalo.

Theater Review

“Return to Seymour Street”

What: World premiere comic ghost story from Buffalo-born playwright Tom Dudzick, set in “the old neighborhood” in the present day.

Where: O’Connell & Company Mainstage, 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28, Feb. 3-4; 3 p.m. matinees Jan. 28-29, Feb. 5.

Summary: Reality TV, nostalgia and the supernatural converge in a small, vacant house in Buffalo’s former Hydraulics neighborhood for a laugh-out-loud love story with a grim twist. The humor is classic Dudzick.