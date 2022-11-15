'Titus XX' from Brazen-Faced Varlets is as much an experience as entertainment

As the lights go down at the start of the Brazen-Faced Varlets season opener, “Titus XX,” the audience is advised to “Turn your cell phones off. You won’t be able to hear them, anyway.”

True that. There is nothing even close to a tender soliloquy in this rollicking high-volume update of Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus,” a play mostly known for two things: The fact William Shakespeare may not have written it, at least not by himself, and that its obscene body count (14 in all), earns it the sobriquet of “Shakespeare’s bloodiest play” (topping “King Lear’s” 10 and “Hamlet,” with a hefty nine).

Knowing this, playwright Shawn Northrip deserves no small measure of credit for turning this violent revenge-driven tragedy into an unexpectedly energetic Roman romp. A good portion of the original text serves to anchor the action, sometimes spoken, sometimes delivered in song, and often mixed with modern epithets, slang and profanities.

Whichever era they are spouting, and whichever character they are portraying, the seven women in the cast deliver it all with relish, even when the delivery is a couple heads in a sack or a sword to the heart.

Shakespeare’s “Titus” is so full of gore and violence, without the saving grace of transcendent dialogue, that for some time it has been considered unpalatable for audiences. Northrip and the Varlets overcome that by keeping the actual stage blood to a minimum while playing up the general bad behavior of these emperors, noblemen and minions.

Director Lara D. Haberberger is totally on Northrip’s wavelength, and drawing from her actors' performances that are a well-mixed blend of high camp, Roman pomp and punk politics. Together they turn the story into less of a blood bath (but there is that) and to more of a metaphor, an over-the-top send-up of a culture driven by lies, mistrust and fear.

Danette Pawlowski makes for an almost sympathetic Titus, who loses just about everything before losing his mind; Rachael Buchanan is a treat as Titus’ daughter, Lavinia, who can’t seem to catch a break, but goes down swinging; and Davida Tolbert trades her sensible cloth coat from her recent turn in Irish Classical Theatre Company’s “Doubt” for the colorful tunic of the scheming Aaron, who plots against just about everyone.

Jessie Miller rocks a leather-look gown as the ill-fated temptress Tamora; and Kaeli McGinnis takes on five roles, moving on as each gets bumped off, but still delivering her songs with flourish. Corey Gorski also is a character chameleon with three parts, the liveliest being Mutius, brother to Stefanie Warnick as Martius, both bad-boy sons of Titus. Warnick also is elevated to the emperor Saturnius in some scenes; you can tell the rank by the rhinestone codpiece.

None of this would have a chance without the onstage band, made up of Dillon Slater on guitar, Yamilla Tate on bass and Tyler Will on drums, led by music director Lucas Colon.

All said, “Titus XX” is as much an experience as entertainment, solidly in the lane of those looking for something different for a night out at the theater.

. . .

“Titus XX” presented by the Brazen-Faced Varlets

What: Punk-rock musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s violent, seldom-seen early play, “Titus Andronicus.”

Summary: Having an all-woman cast somehow underlines the senseless nature of the characters’ maiming and murderous infighting; loud, angry singing captures the raw emotions propelling this wild theatrical experiment.

Where: Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., second floor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets: $30; $25 students and seniors; varlets,org, or at the door.