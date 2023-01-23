This Week in Live Music: Farrow, MIA Youth Jazz Fest, Lotus, Patty Griffin, John Bacon’s 60th

Here are a few of the more enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week.

Farrow, Miller & the Other Sinners, Curtis Lovell, Dom Brown

7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $15/$20

Soul-rock ensemble Farrow celebrates the release of its new album of topical, visceral and eminently funky songs, fronted by the indomitable spirit of singer Michael Farrow. If you need a lift from the winter doldrums and spiritual ennui of the age, this triple bill – bolstered by the eminently soulful Miller & the Other Sinners, the impossible to categorize brilliance of singer and songwriter Curtis Lovell and emcee Dom Brown's linguistic skills – should do the trick.

Music is Art Winter Youth Jazz Festival

6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $10/$12

A joint venture between Music is Art and Grammy-nominated Kenmore East Band Teacher Phil Aguglia, the MIA Winter Youth Jazz Festival celebrates its ninth anniversary this week. According to Aguglia, the festival “is built to inspire and ignite a love for music while building relationships among our students and the professionals they will meet” during the concert and ancillary events. Performances are by the Kenmore East Orchestra, Global Concepts Charter Ensemble, Lockport Jazz Ensemble, City of Tonawanda Band, Las Vegas Academy Ensemble, Alexander Jazz Experience, Kenmore West Jazz Ensemble, Lockport Advanced Band and the Kenmore East Big Band.

Lotus

8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Town Ballroom, 681 South Main St., $25

Anyone concerned that Lotus would lose any of its oomph following the departure of guitarist Mike Rempel has surely found solace in the new Lotus album, “Bloom & Recede,” the band’s first effort with new six-stringer Tim Palmieri, who we know from his many Buffalo appearances as a member of Kung Fu. The album finds Palmieri offering his jazz-informed solos and funky comping to tunes with roots in spacious, often ethereal techno. Here’s your first chance to hear the new material live in our town.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Patty Griffin with Raul Malo

8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Asbury Hall, Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave., $48.50

A singer-songwriter with few legitimate peers, Patty Griffin has carved a singular path through the music industry, managing to maintain unflinching musical integrity while crafting a body of work that consistently seeks to elevate and celebrate what’s best in us. As New York Newsday observed in 2019, Griffin’s work “examines how we can try to move forward together in a world that currently seems to thrive on people tearing each other apart,” which nails the sense of yearning that pervades Griffin’s body of work. This Asbury Hall show will also offer the gift that is Raul Malo, of Mavericks fame, who will open the show.

Bonnie X Clyde

9 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rec Room, 79 West Chippewa St., $15/$20

The Virginia-born, Miami-raised, Los Angeles-embraced duo of Daniel Litman and Paige Lopynski – Bonnie X Clyde to EDM heads – has perfected a blend of house, trap and synth-pop with airy, melodic vocals, as exemplified by latest release “Tears in Paradise,” the pair’s debut full-length album. The album details the pair’s journey to date, from the birth of their friendship in junior high, through the bloom of a musical and romantic relationship and the ultimate denouement of the latter, followed by a decision to honor their musical partnership above all else. Kinda heavy, for sure, but expect this Rec Room show to be more unbridled dance party than reflective bummer.

Also worth checking out:

Star People Celebrates John Bacon’s 60th Birthday, 7 pm. Jan. 27 at Pausa Art House, 19 Wadsworth St., $12/$15

Spafford, 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Buffalo Iron Works, 49 Illinois St., $20/$25

Diceros, Crown Conscious, Anthropic, Quantifier, The Finality Complex, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St., $12/$15

Lindsay Holland Quintet, 9 p.m. Feb. 1 at Nietzsche’s, 248 Allen St., $5

Davey Harris, The Managerial, 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk St., $10