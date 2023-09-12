By TONI RUBERTO

Sept. 14-21, 2023

Here's a look at what is happening over the next week in the Buffalo area.

“Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show.” 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda.

Vicki Lawrence was only 24 and already a seven-year veteran of “The Carol Burnett Show” when she created the character of Thelma Harper, known as “Mama.” Mama quickly became a fan favorite on the Burnett show and was so popular that earned her own series, “Mama’s Family,” and continues to perform in live shows today. For this “Two Woman Show,” Lawrence will take the stage first with a mix of stand-up comedy, music (remember her hit song “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia”?) and reflections on her life. Then, you’ll be treated to Mama. Lawrence says the show will have new material “with a more modern and cutting edge. Where Mama is concerned, expect the unexpected.” Tickets are $72, $54, $44 (rivieratheatre.org, 716-692-2413).

The Magic of Motown. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport.

Motown certainly was magical in churning out hit after hit by such legendary acts as Diana Ross and the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, the Jackson Five and Smokey Robinson. They are among the artists being celebrated in this show that features 15 singers and a six-piece band bringing to life such songs as "Midnight Train to George" and "Ain't No Mountain high Enough." Tickets are $39-$69 for reserved seating through the box office, at lockportpalacetheatre.org and at Mills Jewelers.

"life is never what it used to be,” exhibit by Virocode. Opening 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 341 Delaware Ave.

Virocode is the name of the artist duo Andrea Mancuso and Peter D'Auria that has been exploring questions regarding the complex scenario of the “Anthropocene,” a term that, in simplest forms, means a time frame in which humans have had an impact on the planet. The exhibit includes a cross-section of works from 1987-2023 primarily in photography and video. “A commonality across the years and various media of artwork is not a confrontational position in the face of an infectious and dangerous world but an exploration of adaptability as the most compelling agent within the equation of change,” reads a statement about the exhibit. It continues through Oct. 27.

The Great Pumpkin Farm. Opens Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11199 Main St., Clarence.

This seasonal destination opens for its 28th Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17. Returning favorites include a pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn maze and amusement rides. Animatronic dinosaurs Vinnie and Teddy will roam the corn maze from noon to 4 p.m. on opening weekend. Live music will be in the Witches Brew indoor and outdoor bar. There's also homemade doughnuts, cookies and other sweet treats; you can buy mums and other fall and Halloween inspired decorations. Fall Festival weekend admission, which includes multiple free events, is $15 a person, seniors 65 and older are $12 and ages 2 and younger are admitted free. This opening weekend is “Armed Forces Weekend" with admission waived for active duty and retired military, veterans, police and fire department personnel with proper ID; they can also bring one guest for free. The farm is also open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 18 through Oct. 31 when there is no admission. Weekday guests can visit the petting zoo, hay maze and playground and visitors can shop for décor, pumpkins and seasonal treats.

Jazz concerts at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center. 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville.

This new $7 million performance venue that just opened in August, is hosting two notable musical events this weekend that deserve attention. Both are open to the public. Here's a look.

June Bunnett and Maqueque. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Jazz Buffalo is opening its inaugural Canterbury Woods Jazz Series with a performance by this three-time Grammy-nominated group. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this all-women band was formed by jazz soprano saxophonist Jane Bunnett and features female graduates of the Cuban Conservatory of Music in Havana, Cuba. The “Playing with Fire Tour” will include Donna Grantis, who performed for many years with Prince. Tickets are $25.

Cannonball Adderley's "Fiddler on the Roof." 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept 17. Some of the most talented jazz performers in the Buffalo are joining together for this performance of jazz icon Cannonball Adderley's unique take on the classic musical "Fiddler on the Roof." The musical performers are George Caldwell (transcriptions & piano), Tim Clarke (trumpet), Elliott Scozzaro (alto sax), Stephanie Tetaiwa (tenor sax), Joseph Goehle (bass), John Bacon (drums). Tickets are $20.

Hamburg Wellness Crawl. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 throughout Hamburg.

You’ve heard of a bar crawl and a music crawl, right? Well this Wellness Crawl works along those same lines but with a focus on, well, wellness. Start at the Vendors Village at 202 Lake St., where you can grab your map and then head out at your own pace to visit more than two dozen Southtowns businesses - brick-and-mortar and pop-ups - that will share tips and info on fitness, meditation, journaling, health care, yoga, childhood education and acupuncture. The first 100 participants at Vendors Village will receive swag bags. For more information, an updated map and list of participating businesses, visit bewellness716.com.

Niagara Falls Blues Festival. 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15 and 1 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 along Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls.

Legendary musicians Joe Louis Walker and Shemekia Copeland will perform during this free annual event that this year honors its founder, Toby Rotella, who died in March. On Sept. 15, music is by Back Street Blues Band, Spencer MacKenzie and Walker. On Sept. 16, music is by Tommy Z., followed by Studebaker John & The Hawks, Mike Morgan and the Crawl, Lurrie Bell and Copeland.

Borderland Festival. Gates open at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 and 11 a.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora.

Goose, Dawes, Phish's Trey Anastasio with Classic TAB, Neal Francis and Moe. are among the more than 20 bands that slated to jam on two stages throughout this weekend-long festival. It also has a Kidsland, craft vendors, food trucks and drinks from local brewers. Three-day general admission tickets are $177.58 and single-day general admission are $92.01. Ages 10 and younger are admitted free. To purchase tickets online and see the availability of overnight camping options, visit borderlandfestival.com.

German Fest Fundraiser, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St.

This fundraiser for the German Fest is like a mini German fest on its own. German and American beverages and food will be available to purchase and music is performed by the Bergholz German Band in colorful traditional uniforms. Chairs are allowed.

Roslyn Ruff, Star of Fame Ceremony. 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the corner of Main and Tupper streets.

Award-winning actress and Buffalo native Roslyn Ruff will receive a star in the Buffalo Theatre District as the kickoff event for the 40th anniversary of Curtain Up! The ceremony will be hosted by award-winning actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, a past inductee. Ruff won the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her performance in “The Piano Lesson” and earned an Obie award for “Seven Guitars.” The Theatre District stars, celebrate the career's of Buffalo performers. Other past inductees include Christine Baranski, A.R Gurney, Michael Bennett, Saul Elkin, Javier Bustillos, Lorna C. Hill. The official Curtain Up! event takes place Sept. 22 in downtown Buffalo.