AUG. 22-30, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening throughout the week.

Northwest Jazz Festival. 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 and noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 throughout Lewiston.

Multiple stages will be set up throughout the Village of Lewiston for this annual jazz festival, called the region’s largest free jazz fest. More than 30 acts will perform throughout the weekend at the DiCamillo Courtyard, Peace Garden, Frontier House and Center Street Stage (at Seventh Street) along with a Main Stage at Center and Fourth streets.

Main Stage performances start at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 with the United States Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble followed at 8:45 p.m. by headlining act Benney Benack III Quartet. On Aug. 26, the Main Stage starts at 1 p.m. with UB Zodiaque Dance Company, followed by Vibrant String, Janet Evra Quarter and Randy Brecker, Greg Abate Quartet and headliners Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring, James Carter and Randy Breacker at 9:45 p.m. Front of stage reserved seating is available for the headlining acts for $25 through lewistonjazz.com. There is plenty of free parking on side streets and in Artpark’s lower level parking lot; pay attention to the “no parking” signs. Handicap parking is available in the Northwest Bank parking lot. For the full schedule, visit lewistonjazz.com/2023Schedule.

Apple Thief Weekend. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27 at Becker Farms & Vizcarra Vineyards, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport.

Say hello to apple-picking season at this event for families as well as those interested in enjoying some seasonal “beverages.” Admission will be free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 with hayrides, goat races, a petting zoo, corn and rope maze and more activities for the kids. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy a mix of hard ciders and house-brewed beers such as $5 pints of Apple Thief, Sweet Thief and Grape Thief. Apple and sunflower picking is available for purchase. Visit beckerfarms.com.

Casting Buffalo Actors Expo. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Rich’s Atrium, 1 Robert Rich Way.

Hollywood strike withstanding, Buffalo has a growing reputation in the industry as a place to make your film or television series. We’ve already got a wealth of talent and this expo, held by Casting Buffalo, is preparing actors – and aspiring talent – for everything they need with tips from the pros, headshots, collaborations on a look with professional hair and makeup artists and networking opportunities with industry insiders. The event has panel discussions, including a workshop with actor, writer and director Jon Abrahams who made the films "Clover" and "All at Once” in Buffalo. There are two sessions: noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.47 general, $28.77 for students. Find more castingbuffalo.com.

South Buffalo Irish Festival. 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Cazenovia Park.

This South Buffalo tradition fills Caz Park with Irish music, dance and beer. A kids zone features children's entertainers Glenn Colton and John Dady, magic and comedy by Todd Nelson and Disney princesses with Emmalee’s Memories. Music includes such favorites as the Blarney Bunch, McCarthyizm, Crikwater and the Rince Na Tiarna Irish dancers. The Walker Roaders headline at 9 p.m. See more at southbuffaloirishfestival.org.

Bluesberry Music Festival. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, 1897 Davis Road, West Falls.

Blues, rock and soul bands will be on hand for the inaugural festival held at the picturesque Blueberry Treehouse Farm. Joining headlining act Ghost Town Blues from Memphis, Tenn., are the Alexis P. Suter Band from Brooklyn, Mississippi blues legend Johnny Rawls, plus Patti Parks and Soulfulicious, Doug Yeomans and Diamond Back. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $50 at the event. Chairs and blankets are allowed. Food trucks will be on hand; no outside food or drink. westfallsartcenter.org

Stand Together to End Overdose. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1250 Union Road (behind Town Hall), West Seneca.

This free evening and family friendly event commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day, a global initiative to raise awareness and remember lives lost. Bring a photo of a loved one who lost their life to an overdose and the photo will be added to a custom-made “We Remember Them” banner, which will designed by Spectrum Health’s Kristina Moore, a registered nurse. It will hang in the West Seneca Community Center Atrium in September. Musical performers include Grace Stumberg and Tina Marie Williams at 4 p.m. and the Patti Parks Band at 5:30 p.m. The event has special meaning for Parks, who lost her son to an overdose in 2019. Dancers from the METTS Dance Studio also will perform. Resources will be offered from local agencies including Erie County’s Department of Health Opiate Task Force, Spectrum Health’s Buffalo H.O.P.E. team, Endeavor Health, Save the Michaels of the World, Inc., Horizon Health Services and Narcotics Anonymous.

