By TONI RUBERTO

July 27-Aug. 3, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening through the next week.

Buffalo Irish Festival. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at the Lakeside Lawn at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.).

The Irish know how to throw a party so this event from the Buffalo Irish Center and the Irish Cultural and Folk-Art Association of WNY promises a good time filled with traditional food, drink, entertainment and vendors. And it doesn’t stop there. A cultural tent has workshops on Irish literature, language and music plus displays and lectures on local Irish history. The Buffalo Fenians Gaelic Athletic Association will give demonstrations and kids ages 5 to 16 can learn to play Gaelic football and hurling at Cúl Camp. (Register at buffalofenians.com/culcamp). International musical acts on two stages including Young Dubliners (Friday), Tartan Terrors (Saturday), Glengarry Bhoys, the Byrne Brothers, Steel City Rovers, Enda Reilly and Kilrush. Daily admission is $10-$15 general, $50 VIP; full weekend admission is $30. Ages 16 and younger are admitted free. Tickets for the bar, food and T-shirt sales are cash only. An ATM will be available on site.

Polish American Arts Festival. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28; noon on Saturday, July 29; and noon on Sunday, July 30 at Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Free.

Cheektowaga was once the second-largest Polish colony in the world outside of Warsaw and this three-day festival, which debuted in 1979, celebrates that heritage with traditional music, dance and food. It starts on July 28 with a grand entrance march by community organizations and families followed by a performance by opera singer Valerian Ruminski at 5 p.m. Entertainment throughout the festival includes polka music by the first family of polka Box On, Band of Brothers featuring the Krew and Piatkowski families, a reunion of Dynatones and folk dancing by Krakowiacy dancers, Radosc-Joy Dance Group from Mississauga, Ont., and Cracovia from London, Ont. There will also be an expanded food court, a heritage bazaar, old-world craft vendors, activities for the kids, a traditional outdoor Mass with the Chopin Singing Society and the Saint Casimir Heritage Village cooking and craft demos. polamartfest.com

Burning Books Block Party. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 420 Connecticut St. Free.

This block party hosted by Burning Books takes place outside of the store on Connecticut Street, between 14th and 15th streets. They promise plenty of rad things to do for the entire family like a dunk tank, giant Jungle Sport Run bounce house, activity stations and food and music.

Buffalo Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 throughout Buffalo.

Even if you go both days, you wouldn’t be able to see the more than 300 gardens on display through the City of Buffalo – and that’s OK. Take your time on your self-guided tour through these colorful and creative gardens. Pick up a map at one of three headquarters where you can ask questions, find restrooms and purchase Garden Walk merchandise during garden walk hours: Canisius High School Field House (1180 Delaware Ave.), St. Mark School (399 Woodward Ave.) and West Side Community Center (161 Vermont St.). If those aren’t in your neighborhood, you can also download maps and learn more at gardenwalkbuffalo.com.

Lipsey Summer Jazz at the Buffalo AKG. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30 outside of the Buffalo AKG, 1285 Elmwood Ave. Free.

The Delaware Stairs behind the AKG overlooking Hoyt Lake is a beautiful spot to hear free jazz outdoors. Bring a chair, a blanket or take a seat on the stairs to hear singer and saxophonist Camille Thurman, a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Also performing is George Caldwell and Friends. Future dates are Aug. 6 with Heather Bambrick with trumpeter Chase Sanborn and Aug. 13 with the Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop.

Queen City Jazz Festival. 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Lafayette Square, downtown Buffalo. Free.

The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum hosts this 19th celebration of the city's long jazz history. Gerald Albright Music and Spyro Gyra will headline the festival that features opening performances from Rod Bonner, the Damone Jackson Outcome and GLVT LOVEXtreme JAZZ Ensemble.

“Romeo and Juliet.” Presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park from July 27 to Aug. 20 on Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park near the Rose Garden.

The second half of the Shakespeare in Delaware Park season brings with it one of the Bard's most popular works, the tragic romance of “Romeo and Juliet.” Performances start at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Bring a blanket, chair and a picnic. An ASL-interpreted performance is Aug. 15 (rain date Aug. 17).

