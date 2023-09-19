BY TONI RUBERTO

Sept. 21-28, 2023

Here's a look at what is happening over the next week in the Buffalo area.

Old First Ward Arts & Heritage Festival. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 on Republic Street between Tennessee and Vandalia streets.

This inaugural free family festival anchored on Republic Street in the Old First Ward not only has the things we look forward to at outdoor festivals like live music, food and arts and crafts vendors, but there's a bonus, too. It also has immersive art and music workshops at no cost to attendees with WNY Improv, B.flo-Girls, the CEPA Gallery Mobile Darkroom, The Peace Dots Project, the AKG Art Truck and more. The main stage features performers like Leroy Townes Band, Ten Cent Howl, Uncle Ben’s Remedy and Crikwater; an acoustic stage has The Echoes, Brothers Blue, Leah Rankin and ph. Find the full schedule at ofwartfestival.com.

Pulaski Day celebration. Activities start at noon Saturday, Sept. 23 along Delaware Avenue and at Niagara Square.

The 85th Pulaski Day Parade is leading to something new when it arrives at Niagara Square for the Pulaski Day Festival. At this year’s event, the General Pulaski Association is planning The World’s Largest Polka Dance to break the world record of 802 polka dancers which was set in Germany in 2013. Here’s how the day plays out: The parade starts at noon on Delaware Avenue and Edward Street, heading down Delaware Avenue to Niagara Square where the festival will run from 1 to 9 p.m. The dance starts at 3:30 p.m. with the four-time Grammy-nominated Polka Family Band playing from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The free festival includes two stages with five bands, dance groups plus food, drink, a cultural tent, vendors, Braid Babes and raffles. Visit generalpulaski.com.

Family Fun & Farmers Market. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 on the Buffalo Central Terminal Great Lawn (495 Paderewski Drive).

Take part in games and activities for kids and families plus shop local products, food and goodies. Plus Feed Buffalo is providing free produce to 300 families from the Broadway-Fillmore and connecting neighborhoods. The diverse list of vendors includes more than 15 farms and local businesses including Walnut lack Boys Read Too, Tree Huggers Hard Cider, Steward & Specters Traveling Bookstore, Beckies Bags and Sue’s Beads.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Opening Night: "Pictures at an Exhibition." 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in Kleinhans Music Hall.

The BPO opens its 2023-24 season – the 25th for Music Director JoAnn Falletta – with this concert featuring renowned violinist Gil Shaham. Considered "among the most inspired violinists of his ­generation" by the New York Times, Shaham will perform the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the BPO. The program also includes "Pictures at an Exhibition" by Mussorgsky-Ravel. For information on how to order tickets for the performance alone or for the gala (which includes cocktails and dinner), visit bpo.org.

BurchFest 2023: A Celebration of the Charles Burchfield Family. Multiple locations throughout West Seneca on Sept. 23.

Here’s another first-time festival. BurchFest is celebrating the work of Charles Burchfield who lived in West Seneca from 1925 into the 1960s with events held throughout the area with most of them in what is called the Charles Burchfield Gardenville District (Union Road and Clinton Street). The Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center Gallery (2001 Union Road) will host “Three Generations of Burchfields: Works from the Schoene Collection,” from noon to 3 p.m.; the exhibit continues through Oct. 20. During that time, volunteers also host crafts, play activities and a scavenger hunt in the nearby park.

Open houses are planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the recently renovated Burchfield Home & Studio (3574 Clinton St.), the Christian Metz House (12 School St.) which is West Seneca’s oldest building; and at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church (1345 Indian Church Road). Rusty Nickel Brewing (4350 Seneca St.) releases a BurchFest beer (Apple Fritter Amber Ale) and hosts an Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 50 local artists and makers, plus a kid’s activity corner and food trucks. Visit St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (3512 Clinton St.) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a craft sale, music, historical discussions (while you’re there check out the historic stained glass windows). For more info on all of the events, visit westseneca.org/burchfest.

WNY Beer Week. Starts Saturday, Sept. 23, through Sept. 30 at breweries throughout Western New York.

This is truly a big event for beer lovers. Put on by the Western New York Brewers Guild, the week gives you the chance to visit more than 60 craft breweries throughout the area to try a new brew and enjoy events that are part of the festivities. For example, on Sept. 23, The Ridge in West Seneca is hosting a Brewer's Cornhole Tournament with beer from eight local breweries; an "Ask the Brewer" Q&A is Sept. 25 at Brewed and Bottled in Lewiston with brewers and owners from Big Ditch, Hofbräuhaus, Pressure Drop, and brewery-in-planning Hammer & Crown; and an anniversary party for the Buffalo Beer Goddesses is set for Sept. 28 at Mister Goodbar. The full list of beer releases, participating bars and restaurants and beer-related events is at wnybeerweek.com.