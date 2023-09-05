By TONI RUBERTO

Sept. 7-14, 2023

Here are highlights of what is happening throughout the week.

A Musical Feast: The Joy of Music and Song. 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Canisius University, Montante Cultural Center, 2001 Main St.

Since it was founded in 2006 by retired Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concertmaster Charles Haupt, A Musical Feast has taken the idea of “performing” arts to heart by melding contemporary and classical music with poetry, art, dance, storytelling and theater. This season's opening gala, called “The Joy of Music and Song,” has an impressive program including Tony-nominated actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, who will read the works of Coleridge and Shakespeare. Henderson, who has starred in such films as "Fences" opposite Denzel Washington, and eight Broadway plays including "Between Riverside and Crazy" for which he received a Tony nomination, is a professor emeritus at the University at Buffalo. Vocal and accompanied poetic songs will be performed by sopranos Tiffany Du Mouchelle of the University at Buffalo and Holly Bewlay of Buffalo State University, plus jazz pianist George Caldwell and classical pianist Michael Serio also perform. Henderson will be interviewed in a Q&A by the event moderator Anthony Chase, host of "Theater Talk" and a Buffalo News contributing reviewer. Tickets are $20 general, $15 for seniors and $5 for Canisius students, faculty and staff. They are available at the door or online.

Music is Art. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Buffalo RiverWorks and the surrounding River Fest Park Neighborhood.

This event has lived up its name since its was founded by Goo Goo Doll member Robby Takac in 2003 to bring together musicians, artists, performance artists, dancers, DJ's and the community. This year, MiA hosts more than 250 bands on 27 stages, along with 150 DJ's, 50 exhibiting artists, plus performance art, dancers and a Kids Zone (MiA always puts the spotlight on family entertainment.) The event, as always, is free, but VIP tix are available. Visit musicisart.org.

Orchard Park Festival of the Arts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Highmark Stadium Parking Lot 7, Orchard Park.

Yes, you’ve read that location correctly. This long-running arts festival, a fall tradition in Orchard Park since 1961, has moved to the stadium parking lot this year because of construction at its most recent location of SUNY ECC South Campus. What hasn’t changed is the immense volume of shopping opportunities you’ll have with more than 250 vendors from across the country. Expect to see plenty of creative Bills’ merchandise, along with fall and holiday décor. It is held in conjunction with the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce’s Health, Fitness & Business Expo.

Oktoberfest Concert Festival. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill, 7800 Transit Road.

Free beer, free liquor and free wine. If that’s not enough to get your attention, there’s also Oktoberfest-style food and a performance by the Tragically Hip cover band, Strictly Hip. And you get a souvenir glass. This inaugural event hosted by Santora’s also has a Stein holding contest, lawn games and pop-up shops. Participating breweries and cideries include 1927 Brew House, Blackbird Cider, 42 North, Woodcock Brothers, Pressure Drop, Spotted Octopus, Brazen, Rusty Nickel, Windy, Ellicottville Brewing, Lafayette and Pearl Street, and Thin Man; Patron, Jack Daniels, Jagermeister, Nutrl and Matua wines. Complimentary cocktail tasting is by Lockhouse Distillery. Tickets are $40 advance at the restaurant or online at Santoras.com and eventbrite.com; $45 at the door if available.

Theater

There's a host of new theater productions too. Here's what's opening this weekend.

"Royale." Opens Friday, Sept. 8 at the Paul Robeson Theatre, 350 Masten Ave.; continues through Sept. 24.

Veteran theater company Paul Robeson Theatre and the relatively new Revelation Theatre are opening their seasons with a joint production of “The Royale” by Marco Ramirez. Robeson Artistic Director Verneice Turner is directing the show about Jay “the Sports” Jackson, an African American boxer determined to live life on his terms in the 1900's after becoming the first black Heavyweight Champion of the World. The play stars Vincenzo McNeill, Roosevelt Tidwell III, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Matthew Ball and David Mitchell. It’s the second season for Revelation, founded by its Artistic Director David Oliver. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $30 general, $10 for students with ID. Admission is buy one-get one free on Thursdays. Visit revelationtheatre.org.

“Rent.” Presented by Bellissima Productions starting Friday, Sept. 8 at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave.; continues through Sept. 24.

Jonathan Larson’s award-winning musical set in the East Village of New York City continues to draw crowds nearly 30 years after its debut. Bellissima is presenting performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 at the door and $20 for student and industry.

"The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers." Opens Saturday, Sept. 9 at Alleyway Theatre; continues through Sept. 30.

Marc Summers has one of the most recognizable faces in show business as the host of such 1980s and ‘90s hits as Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” and “Food Network Star” (the year Guy Fieri won, hence you’ll see him on “Guy’s Grocery Games”), plus he was the executive director of “Dinner Impossible,” “Restaurant Impossible” and ABC’s “Home Show.” This one-man show, written by Alex Brightman, takes the audience on a guided tour through his celebrity life – and beyond. “For those who followed me on Nickelodeon and Food Network, we will definitely take a trip down memory lane. But what went on behind the scenes might truly shock you,” Summers said in a statement. “Although it might have seemed like all fun and games, be prepared for a side you never knew.” To show you how different this is from other theater events, there is a ticket category for "VIP Front Row/Slime Zone" at $60. Other tickets are $43 general, $50 reserved aisle and $30 for ages 30 and younger (alleyway.com).

