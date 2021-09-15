Theatrical winter thaws at Shea's reopening with a magical 'Disney’s Frozen'

Our long cold winter of theatrical deprivation thawed with the reopening of Shea’s Performing Arts Center with the official launch of the North American tour of “Disney’s Frozen.” Any hesitation I had about being in such a large and crowded space during the pandemic was assuaged by the total cooperation of everyone in the audience about wearing a mask.

When a well-established and much-beloved show sets up shop in a new city, the world is not waiting with bated breath for the local critical reaction. Folks just want to know, does the magic still work and does the tour live up to expectations? Be of good cheer. The show is terrific.

If you have an aversion to Disney, there’s nothing I can do for you. Those who love the movie, however, will be delighted.

This is the story of two princesses in a fictitious Scandinavian kingdom. Elsa, the elder, has the magical power to create ice. It’s a dangerous talent, and when she accidentally puts the freeze on her sister, Anna, their parents instruct Elsa to wear gloves and to suppress a gift they see as a curse. The plan goes pretty well, until the day of Elsa’s coronation, when the new queen inadvertently unleashes her powers and chaos ensues.