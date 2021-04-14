Theatrical magic through 'Year of Magical Thinking' at Irish Classical

With “The Year of Magical Thinking,” Joan Didion seeks to give us a lesson in survival.

The play is a monologue based on Didion’s 2005 book of the same name about coping with the abrupt death of her husband, writer John Gregory Dunne. The piece goes beyond that memoir to explore the subsequent loss of the couple’s daughter at the age of 39, which occurred shortly before the book was published.

The Irish Classical Theatre Company video presentation is directed by Kyle LoConti and features Victoria Perez as Didion. The production follows the company’s polished video rendering of Gardner McKay’s “Sea Marks,” during a year of pandemic thinking.

As the play begins, Didion tells us about the night when, while she was preparing dinner, her husband suddenly died at the table. We might think the events she is describing won’t happen to us, but she assures us they will. She wants us to be better prepared than she was. At the same time, she suggests that such preparation is impossible.