There’s something new happening this week at Irish Classical Theatre Company. For the first time, it is welcoming a touring show. “Thurgood,” about the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, opens March 31 and runs through April 16.

ICTC will turn its stage over to guest artist Brian Marable, under the direction of Steve H. Broadnax III, for a monologue that explores the life and career of Thurgood Marshall. The theater offers a warning that the show contains some racial slurs.

Over at MusicalFare, the Premier Cabaret is back in action with “A Fool for Love” at 8 p.m. April 1. Singers Katy Miner and Jack Kreuzer will share an evening of silly love songs, accompanied by Harry Graser on piano, Ed Croft on bass and drummer Joe Goretti. Tickets are $25.

This is also fundraiser time for several theater companies, with three special programs. They are on different nights, so anyone feeling especially generous could make it to all of them.

Raíces: A fundraising concert for Raíces (Buffalo’s Latinx bilingual theater company) is at 7 p.m. March 31 at MusicalFare Theater (456 Main St.). Raíces founder Victoria Pérez and Chris Vásquez will celebrate their heritage with a “Una Noche de Amor con Tangos y Boleros,” or “An Evening of Love with Tangos and Boleros.” (You don’t have to be Latinx to love it.) They are joined by Moshe Shulman on bandoneon and violin and Ivan Docenko on piano. Tickets are $25 at ticketstripe.com/Tangosbolerosfundraiser.

Road Less Traveled Productions: This company's annual Screen to Stage fundraiser is at 8 p.m. April 1 in the RLTP Theater (456 Main St.). This year’s script is from the baseball comedy “Major League,” written by David Ward and starring Charlie Sheen and Corbin Bernsen. The RLTP team will feature ensemble members Matt Witten and Greg Howze and many more and special guest Howard Simon, formerly of WGR 550 AM sports radio. Tickets are $50 at roadlesstraveledproductions. (Persons under 17 not permitted.)

Second Generation Theatre: The Broadway Bucket List fundraiser will feature a host of Buffalo’s best-known theater singers on April 2 in Shea’s Smith Theatre. Appearing in concert will be Joe Russi, Amy Jakiel, Collin McKee, Lily Jones, Charmagne Chi, Leah Berst, Anne DeFazio and Ricky Needham with Joe Isgar on the piano. Tickets are $50 and include admission and appetizers. There also will be a cash bar, raffle and silent auction.

Ongoing

Audiences have one more weekend to see “The Rink” at O’Connell & Company (4110 Bailey Ave.). News reviewer Anthony Chase said of the “smartly directed and choreographed production:” “In addition to brilliant performances by (Mary Coppola) Gjurich and (Aimee) Walker – and what a treat to see excellent dancers playing roles created for excellent dancers – the ensemble of men, who play almost everyone else, is remarkable.”

Ujima Theatre’s “powerful and affecting play” “Choir Boy,” from the writer of the Academy Award-winning movie “Moonlight,” has three more performances at 7:30 p.m. March 30 and April 1 and 4 p.m. April 2.

And “Mediocre Heterosexual Sex,” the adults-only premiere from Buffalo United Artists, continues at Compass Performing Arts Center on Fridays and Saturdays, through April 8. A Buffalo News review of the show said: “an unashamedly bold look at the banality of sex” that “does a deep dive into ideas about consent, boundaries, communication and the confusion they create.”