The 32nd edition of Alleyway Theatre’s “Buffalo Quickies” short play festival was written in one week, produced in a second week and, after debuting March 9, continues just until March 19.

Quick, indeed.

It is no surprise, then, that the six plays, all addressing the assigned topic of climate change, are presented in a quick, no-intermission 90 minutes. The sets and props are minimal and effective, the costumes are half-clever, and the overall effect is pretty typical for a collection of short plays. Uneven. Sharp. Rough. Amusing.

Directors are Richard Satterwhite and Kate Powers, guiding three plays each. Most of the stories are apocalyptic to some degree, either set in a much-changed future or looking toward it. Love comes up. There’s still room for a bit of “the birds and the bees,” along with Buffalo and the Bills. There’s even laughter, with a dash of hope.

The quick-study cast members deserve recognition for having solid handles on both their lines and their many characters. They are Alfonzo Tyson, Kate Olena, Molly McGrath, Melinda Capeles, Jason Francey, P.K. Fortson, Camilla Maxwell, Smirna Mercedes, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, and, for his 16th go-round with "Quickies," the remarkable Michael Starzynski.

"Buffalo Quickies" is presented on the Alleyway Mainstage, 1 Curtain Up Alley. Learn more about the playwrights and get tickets at alleyway.com.

New and ongoing

After a brief postponement, “Choir Boy” opens March 16 at Ujima Theatre (429 Plymouth Ave.) running through April 2. In a change from Ujima’s usual schedule, performances will be Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, with no Friday show for this production. “Choir Boy” is another coming of age story by Tarell Alvin McCraney, who cowrote the Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight.” It is set in a prep school for Black teenagers, where issues of leadership, sexuality and art collide within the school’s famed Gospel choir. The show comes with a content warning for partial nudity. Visit ujimacoinc.org.

Taking honors for most intriguing show title of the month: “Mediocre Heterosexual Sex” by Madison Wetzell, is presented by Buffalo United Artists starting March 17 in the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave. (home of American Repertory Theater). The story opens as Erin, recently dumped by her girlfriend, decides to try dating guys instead. As it turns out, nothing is that simple. The show dispenses with a content warning and simply states that it is for audiences ages 18 and older. Visit buffalounitedartists.org.

Also opening March 17 is the more succinctly titled Kander and Ebb musical “The Rink,” with book by Terrence McNally. This is the latest from O’Connell & Company, which has been delivering about one show a month so far this theater season. In “The Rink,” Mary Coppolla Gjurich and Aimee Walker play an estranged mother and daughter who may or may not find reconciliation as the family business, a roller rink, is set to shut down. Presented at the company’s new theater at 4110 Bailey Ave., East Amherst through April 2. Visit oconnellandcompany.com.

The wacky whodunnit “The Play That Goes Wrong” finishes its run at D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre on March 19, one week after the comic gameboard mystery “Clue” closed at the Lancaster Opera House. Together, they paved the way for yet another murder for audiences to solve, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.” The classic Hercule Poirot murder mystery, originally scheduled to open March 16 at Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, has been bumped back to a March 23 opening.

Dame Agatha is in the title; the stage version, however, is an adaptation by popular playwright Ken Ludwig. Ludwig has a knack for refreshing familiar detective tales – recall what he did with Sherlock Holmes in “Baskerville” a few years ago on the same stage – which gives you a clue that this should be a fun trip for everyone but the victim. Presented by group All For One Productions, the family friendly “Orient Express” runs through April 2. Visit sheas.org.

Also wrapping up March 19 is the lovely one-woman show “Tell Me on a Sunday” at MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen University campus, 4380 Main St., Amherst. This Andrew Lloyd Webber gem, with a beautiful performance by Leah Berst, is a sung-though story of a young woman who, happily, does finally reconcile herself with her dreams. Visit musicalfare.com.

Finally, “Beetlejuice – The Musical” arrives March 21 in Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for a six-day, eight-show run, through March 26. Inspired by the movie of the same name, it’s recommended for ages 10 and older, with parents using discretion if they are disturbed by a kind of gross ghost. Visit sheas.org.