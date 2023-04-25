“They’re Playing Our Song” is a lighter-than-air little musical about two perfectly nice creative people who meet over work and fall in and out of love, and then back in again. The easy charm of its tunes and chipper jokiness of its dialogue make for a date at Lancaster Opera House that is also perfectly nice.

Husband and wife actors John and Tara Kaczorowski star as composer Vernon Gersch and lyricist Sonia Walsk, stand-ins for the musical’s composer Marvin Hamlisch and lyricist Carole Bayer Sager. Hamlisch and Sager were a real couple when they wrote the show (late 1970s), though they never were married to one another.

One assumes this is one of those “inspired by” scripts, and that Hamlisch was not as fussy nor Sager as flaky as the characters Neil Simon created for them when he wrote the book for the show.

Quirkiness aside, the two are a likeable pair and, as they maneuver the minefields of modern romance, we wish them well. As is typical in a Simon script, the guy gets the best lines, which John K. dashes off with natural ease. Though she doesn’t get to play Nora to his Nick as far as the repartee goes, Tara K. gives Sonia enough backbone to keep the pair on even ground. Starstruck though she is by Vernon’s trophy table (Oscars plus Grammys), she comes across as confident in her own talent, and they are clearly a match.

This is not a story that is fraught with suspense, and it runs its course without any huge “Ah HA!” moments. My favorite scene is when the two go on their first date. The mood is subdued until the band changes its tune, launching us into the title number, “They’re Playing My (Our) Song.” Watching a performer who loves what he’s doing playing a composer who loves what he does, and feeling the thrill of having that joy shared with others – well, there’s something inspiring about moments like that.

The two stars have solid support from director Fran Landis and the rest of the production team, and the LOH orchestra delivers another consistent performance. Nicely choreographed scenes (by Timmy Godman) with the personifications of Vernon and Sonia’s thoughts – Merrick Allen, Joe Greenan and Nathan Allen Miller for him, Rebecca Kroetsch, Alexandra Montesano and Lauren Teller for her, add some clever complications.

All together, it is a nice lead in to the next big show at LOH, the contemporary couples comedy “Grand Horizons,” in June.

Info: “They’re Playing Our Song” runs weekends through May 7 at Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. For info, visit lancasteropera.org.

Also on stage

The familiar neighborhood bar is the setting for two plays that recently opened. One is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner set in a blue-collar city much like Buffalo. The other is a new drama by a local playwright, set right here, right now.

‘Sweat’ at Road Less Traveled Productions

The action and emotion that propels the powerful narrative in ‘Sweat’ will be achingly familiar to Western New Yorkers whose families suffered through the plant closings that rewrote the future of America’s great industrial cities.

A tragicomedy in two acts, the play is about workers with “three generations of loyalty on the (factory) floor” who discover that the factory never really loved them back. In fact, they are considered not just disposable, but a liability. So, when faced with demands for 60 percent pay cuts and slashes in benefits, the workers do the only thing they can do. They turn on one another.

First, though, playwright Lynn Nottage gives her audience a chance to know her characters in a way their bosses never saw them: as real people, with dreams, and friendships and goals. We meet them at the bar, where Stan (David Mitchell) serves beer and sympathy.

It is clear from the laughing, drunken start that Tracy, Cynthia and Jessie (Lisa Vitrano, Davida Tolbert and Diane DiBernardo) are best friends, as are Tracy’s and Cynthia’s grown sons (Johnny Barden and Jake Hayes).

Things are fine, making it easy at first to ignore burned-out Brucie, a voice of doom and Cynthia’s estranged husband. (John Vines is scary good here.) Shut out of his job for 93 weeks, Brucie self-medicates and reads out loud the writing on the wall.

In the background is Oscar (Alejandro Gabriel Garcia), Stan’s kitchen helper, who doesn’t have the “connections” a guy needs to get a good-paying union job. No one sees Oscar and his striving for a better life as a threat. They barely see him at all.

As she dismantles this happy existence, Nottage echoes the union-busting techniques embraced by much of corporate America. The top tier chips away at workers’ trust and security while deflecting blame for their troubles onto affirmative action, NAFTA, middle managers and the workers themselves. The money flows in one direction, the pain flows in another.

It’s strong stuff. And, with this cast, under the direction of Victoria Perez, it’s really good stuff.

Info: “Sweat” runs through May 21 in RLTP Theatre, 456 Main St. For info, visit roadlesstraveledproductions.com.

“Rust and Redemption: Requiem for a Buffalo Grunge Band” at American Repertory Theater of WNY

Local playwright and Canisius College adjunct professor j. Snodgrass takes a semi-affectionate look at Buffalo’s rock music culture through the eyes of a now-defunct grunge bar band, the Sidewalk Nickel.

The play opens in the present day in a grubby club with sticky floors and Lou (Monish Bhattacharyya) still behind the bar, just like he was 20 years earlier when the band headlined there.

Nick (Cameron Kogut) arrives first, the only one from the band still working as a musician. Now he’s trying to reconnect with Nickel’s singer Angie (Brooke Goergen) and drummer Russ (Charles McGregor) so they can make a deal for rights to the band’s one good song.

Also invited to the get-together is Silvia (Sarah Emmerling), the angry daughter of their deceased bassist, Doug.

Time hasn’t been good to this group, and what follows involves a lot of catching up on arguments and recriminations, along with a smattering of warmer reminiscences. There is a lot of humanity at the heart of this story, but its essence struggles to get out in this debut production. One wishes for more music in a story about a band. Overall, we see good effort and some decent bones in a tale that is, and is about, what might have been.

Info: “Rust and Redemption” continues through May 13 in the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., upstairs. For info, visit artofwny.org.