All three shows that opened last weekend in Buffalo theaters broke the fourth wall, however briefly, by including their audiences in the performances. At D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre, the house lights were still up when a ticketholder was brought onstage and “Trevor,” a crew member, embarked on a mildly frantic search for a lost object in the seats.

In Shea’s Smith Theatre, let’s just say that the Second Generation audience for “Every Brilliant Thing” had several speaking roles, and you might want to watch where you sit.

Things were even more inclusive in Theatre of Youth’s new show, where audience members are sworn in, in a way, and get to vote on the outcome they would like to see.

(The critic's name follows each review.)

Theatre of Youth, "Secret Soldiers: Heroines in Disguise"

Saying something “makes history come alive” is a bit of a cliché. Even so, it describes what is going on in the Allendale Theatre with the latest production from Theatre of Youth.

“Secret Soldiers” is the theater’s offering this season aimed at what could be considered the “YA” audience. While TOY suggests bringing children ages 8 and older, the play’s take on U.S. history, women’s rights and even the media could prompt thoughtful discussions for students all the way through high school.

Playwright Wendy Lement uses the true stories of women who disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War as the basis for her still-relevant drama. In a series of vignettes, she explores the motives of the hundreds, if not thousands, of women who hid their gender to become soldiers, either out of patriotism or desperation. If discovered they could face charges, loss of payment or pension, or, at the very least, public shaming.

The play opens on Donnie Woodard’s evocative set with actors reading off sensational newspaper headlines about women discovered in uniform, some of them seeing bravery in their actions, others blaming them for losses in battle. Soon, by golden lanternlight, we learn their stories, particularly that of real-life Pvt. Lyon Wakeman, aka Sarah Wakeman of New York (Hanna Lipkind).

In multiple roles, including the women soldiers, Avye Alexandres, Anika Pace and Rosa Fernandez join her in sharing stories left out of school textbooks. Their philosophies are heartfelt, if not always lofty. The war may pretend to have political notions of freeing the slaves or states’ rights, but in the end it’s all about the money, one of them says.

Though the setting is war, the play isn’t violent. Just like boys playacting in the yard, the guns here are sticks and the attacks are for show. The main male characters are a doctor (Charles McGregor) and a slave looking for freedom (Roderick Garr), and the battleground is one of ideas.

Info: “Secret Soldiers” continues through March 19 in the Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (theatreofyouth.org).

– Melinda Miller

“Every Brilliant Thing” is, on its surface, the uplifting story of a man who, as a 7-year-old, lovingly began a written list of everything that is wonderful about life. He did this as a gesture of encouragement for his mother, who suffered from suicidal depression.

The narrator of this one-person show (with active audience participation) is played in every brilliant way by Kevin Craig, whose uncommon adorableness funnels into the character perfectly. Originally set in England, Craig successfully makes the story American, under expert direction by Charmagne Chi, who makes very effective use of the Smith Theatre, which has been transformed into a theater in the round, for a lively and intimate production.

The script is by Duncan MacMillan, based on his short story, co-written with Jonny Donahoe, who played the role on stage and in an HBO documentary version for television.

As an adult, the narrator concedes that his childhood plan was naïve. What he does not realize, is that he has carried his naiveté about the wider impact of suicidal depression into adulthood. That is the true trajectory of a play that is simultaneously emotional, and comically aloof from that emotion.

This occurs both through the narrator’s acts of denial, and through the comic detachment of a script that finds a note of humor in every sad thing. At times, little clues are dropped for us. Did you know, for example, that it is common for the children of suicides to blame themselves? Did you know that the children of depressed mothers grow up with increased levels of stress?

In time, we realize that our narrator has come to understand, all too terrifyingly well, why someone might want to end her own life. This is the story of how he has survived that terror, his advice for anyone else with the same knowledge, and for everyone in the world, so we can protect each other from the contagion of suicide.

It is a powerful and life-affirming evening, expertly directed and performed. The audience participation was never painful or embarrassing. Very good sound design, stage arrangement and light, which I assume were done by somebody, but after searching the website for several minutes for the program as my deadline approached, I gave up. Let me just say, to whoever did those things: Good job! You’re brilliant!

Info: "Every Brilliant Thing" continues through March 19 at Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. (secondgenerationtheatre.com).

– Anthony Chase

Kavinoky, "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Loraine O’Donnell, executive director at Kavinoky Theatre, was adamant that the ticketing glitch afflicting admissions on opening night for “The Play That Goes Wrong” was NOT part of the show. Still, it certainly would have fit. The British-born show is a play-within-a-play trainwreck of a comedy about a beleaguered community theater company struggling to present the mystery “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” But, as advertised in the title, everything that can go wrong does, indeed, go wrong.

Ironically, a spoof about a terrible acting company requires some top-notch performances to make the mayhem work, and the Kav cast, directed by Micael Galante and Adriano Gatto, is up to the task. Brian Mysliwy is splendidly stuffy as the theater director and inspector. Jacob Alberella rises to the occasion as the obsequious butler Perkins, and Buffalo newcomer Kodi James is practically vivacious as the corpse.

Alexandria Watts is a hoot as resourceful stagehand Annie while Kelly Meg Brennan proves to be both flirty and flexible as Florence, the victim’s fiancé, and a femme nearly fatal-ed herself. Don Gervasi finds himself playing the hapless adult in the room, leaving it to a stage-struck Steve Copps to chew on the scenery while doing a doomed pas de deux with a support pillar.

Noel Coward this is not. Rather, this is theater for anyone who ever wondered what might have happened if Hercule Poirot ever teamed up with the Three Stooges – and the Stooges won.

Info: “The Play That Goes Wrong” continues at the Kavinoky on the D’Youville University campus, 320 Porter Ave., through March 19 (kavinokytheatre.com).