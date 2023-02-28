There are wide-ranging choices on the local theater landscape this week. The national tour of “Hadestown” just finished a week ago at Shea’s, but you can still see “Mercy Seat,” an evening of locally written plays about singer Nick Cave at American Repertory Theatre; Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Tell Me on a Sunday” at MusicalFare; “The Aleph Complex,” a new and sophisticated play at Alleyway; and the madcap farce, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” opening March 2 at D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre.

Newly on the boards are two plays at opposite ends of the dramatic spectrum: “Clue,” a stage version of the 1985 film, inspired by the popular board game, at Lancaster Opera House; and “The Thin Place,” a beguiling mindbender by Lucas Hnath at Road Less Traveled Theater, which just opened its new cocktail bar. Here's a look.

Road Less Traveled, "The Thin Place"

Hnath is a clever writer with a singular talent for keeping his audience guessing. His characters keep secrets and reveal them unexpectedly. We never know exactly where they are taking us.

In “The Thin Place,” written in 2019, the playwright introduces us to Hilda, a woman whose deep desire to communicate with her dead grandmother leads her to Linda, a psychic and spiritualist. Hilda dearly needs to believe that Linda’s powers are real. The two women become close. Very close.

Hilda insists that she is an entirely unremarkable person, and apart from her rather poignant and arguably pathetic desire to speak to her dead grandmother, this seems to be true. She is played, however, by the truly remarkable Renee Landrigan, who speaks to the audience directly as she artfully spins an eerie tale, in which we are told, “There is no death.” Landrigan deftly drops bits of seemingly meaningless information, but like the crumbs that will lead us back to the witch’s house, these prove to have potent meaning later.

At this point, I hope I do not say too much by revealing that “The Thin Place” is a ghost story.

Margaret Massman plays Linda. Speaking with a rural English accent, she gives the woman the earnest exuberance of an evangelist, but with the guile of a carnival huckster. Her most endearing quality is that her self-deception is more total than the deceptions (good intentioned or otherwise) that she visits on others. Massman imbues her with seemingly impenetrable self-confidence and good cheer.

Kristen Tripp Kelley and David Mitchell play Linda’s friend and benefactor, Sylvia, and her well-connected husband, Jerry (who is also Linda’s American cousin). They are perfection in these roles. She is the self-absorbed socialite who can detect the ethical inconsistencies of others, but not her own. He is the overprivileged man of power with a talent for sowing the seeds of trouble.

Together, they provide that unforeseen interaction that propels the story into an unpredicted place, starting when Linda takes Hilda with her to Sylvia and Jerry’s posh home, uninvited and unexpected. Hilda’s ordinariness is amplified in this setting. She is loquacious with the audience, but unable to take part in the conversation with Linda’s fancy friends.

That is, not until she is provoked. Hnath is the master of such reversals.

I will reveal no more, except to say that the production, directed by Scott Behrend, assisted by Hasheen DeBerry, with an excellent and pointedly sparse set by Dyan Burlingame; highly effective light by John Rickus; thrilling sound design by Katie Menke; and costumes by Brenna Prather that vividly evoke character will leave no spine un-tingled.

Info: “The Thin Place” continues through March 26 at Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main St. For tickets, visit roadlesstraveledproductions.org or call 716- 629-3069.

Lancaster Opera House, "Clue"

“Clue” is an entirely different ball of wax. While this delightful evening of buffoonery is about murder – or six murders – you can relax your spine while your ribs get tickled. The 1985 film version was an instance when the critics simply got it wrong. “Clue” is a comedy classic and it’s delightful to revisit on stage.

At Lancaster Opera House, director Steve Vaughan takes a dream team of stage zanies and puts them through their comic paces, with a clever game board set by David Dwyer, and ingenious costumes by Timmy Goodman. Peter Horn is the definition of dry humor as Wadsworth, the butler. Kelleigh Murray burlesques every stereotype of the iconic French maid perfectly as Yvette. Emily Yancey brilliantly adds to her repertoire of wise-cracking gals as wanton Miss Scarlet. Mary McMahon is an impeccable confection of bluster as conniving Mrs. Peacock. Anne Roaldi Boucher evokes classic film noir and at the required moment, flawlessly channels her inner Madeline Kahn (“I hated her SOOOO much!”) as Mrs. White.

Dave Spychalski is hilarious as blusterous Colonel Mustard. David Lundy adds layer upon comic layer as disgraced but unrepentant Professor Plum. Larry Smith pulls out all the stops as riotously funny Mr. Green. Lauren Teller, James DeLano, Merrick Allen and Ryan Norton hold their own and manage to maintain straight faces in various character parts.

If happiness is the very purpose of life, “Clue” is one murder mystery guaranteed to add to your longevity. It’s a laugh riot.

Info: "Clue" continues through March 12 at the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. For tickets, call 716-683-1776 or visit lancasteropera.org.