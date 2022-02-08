'The Treasurer' taps into our sympathies at Jewish Repertory Theatre

The problem is as simple as this: Ida has outlived her money.

The question is also simple. Who’s going to take care of her now?

The answer is “The Treasurer,” an elegant little one-act play by Max Posner that dares to suggest that mothers aren’t always perfect and may, indeed, not always have earned their children’s undying, unquestioning love.

Love that doesn’t ask questions like “Who, exactly, is going to PAY for this???”

Onstage now in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, “The Treasurer” takes sympathetic views from both sides of an uncomfortable (but not uncommon) family dynamic: Ida, the mom, older and on her own, is at the point where she needs help. All kinds of help. And it is up to her now-adult sons to provide it.

However, this is the same woman who left her family when the youngest boy was 13 so she could have a richer life in Manhattan, where “they spent and spent” and when they had nothing left, they kept on spending.