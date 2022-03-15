The physics of romance play out beautifully in Second Generation's 'Constellations'

The first scene in “Constellations” lasts less than 10 seconds. Same with the second scene, and the third, except that each scene is the same scene, only different. It’s almost like watching an improv acting class, with very good actors.

Actually, it is something of an acting tour de force. Performers Kristin Bentley and Chris Avery are exceptional as two perfectly normal people who find themselves on a daring exploration of their romantic possibilities. Together, they make for a stellar production from Second Generation Theatre.

For it all to work, one has to embrace the multiverse concept that destiny is fluid. Life could happen this way, or, it could happen another way, depending which version of the universe you are occupying.

Playwright Nick Payne demonstrates the premise right from the start, with his entertaining options for future lovers Marianne and Roland to meet-cute. After a few near misses, they do indeed have a conversation, and they like one another.

Truly this is a match made in the heavens: Roland is a beekeeper, but Marianne is a theoretical physicist who studies quantum mechanics and the concept of parallel universes.