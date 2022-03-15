The physics of romance play out beautifully in Second Generation's 'Constellations'

The first scene in “Constellations” lasts less than 10 seconds. Same with the second scene, and the third, except that each scene is the same scene, only different. It’s almost like watching an improv acting class, with very good actors.
Actually, it is something of an acting tour de force. Performers Kristin Bentley and Chris Avery are exceptional as two perfectly normal people who find themselves on a daring exploration of their romantic possibilities. Together, they make for a stellar production from Second Generation Theatre.
For it all to work, one has to embrace the multiverse concept that destiny is fluid. Life could happen this way, or, it could happen another way, depending which version of the universe you are occupying.
Playwright Nick Payne demonstrates the premise right from the start, with his entertaining options for future lovers Marianne and Roland to meet-cute. After a few near misses, they do indeed have a conversation, and they like one another.
Truly this is a match made in the heavens: Roland is a beekeeper, but Marianne is a theoretical physicist who studies quantum mechanics and the concept of parallel universes.
Little do these two know that they are inhabiting more than one of those universes right on the bare stage of Shea’s Smith Theatre, as their love affair plays out in series after series of “What ifs?”
With no props or fancy costumes, Bentley and Avery ping-pong Marianne and Roland through a multitude of potential scenarios for their relationship. (This isn’t a “Groundhog Day” or time travel story; both share each experience as a novel event.)
Watching the two transition among the many versions of their lives, unstuck in time yet grounded by each other, is a marvel. Their emotions shift to the tunes of whichever cosmos surrounds them at the moment, and they shift those gears and hit those marks like a figure skater nailing a triple axel.
Director Michael Wachowiak, in his first effort directing for SGT, seamlessly maneuvers the action across every inch of the stage, giving Marianne and Roland all the room they need to navigate their plunge into the infinite. He is helped along by Chris Cavanagh’s effectively subtle use of lighting and signature sound effects, and by the work of dialect coach Megan Callahan, who must be very pleased with how well her two students learned their accents here.
Payne’s dialogue never departs his characters’ humanity, and their humor, anger, sadness and affection always feel real. Their sentiments are indeed universal, and it’s almost certain that, at some point, everyone in the audience will see themselves within it. And we mean that in a good way.
Theater review
“Constellations”
4 stars (out of 4)
A two-character exploration of what happens when romance meets theoretical physics in the real world, as seen through parallel universes. In other words, a love story. Presented by Second Generation Theatre through March 26 in Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main St. For tickets, visit sheas.org, or save fees at the Shea’s box office, 650 Main St. (847-0850).