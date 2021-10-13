The musical “Tootsie” is nonstop laughter at Shea’s

The issues of gender politics have changed significantly since 1982, when Dustin Hoffman donned heels as Dorothy Michaels. The musical accommodates these cultural changes. This is not a case of a man showing women how to be better women. This is a man who embodies the Oscar Wilde adage that “Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth.” Michael is a very good actor, but a very flawed man. When he acts the role of Dorothy in real life, he becomes a better person. It’s a treat to laugh along as he does.