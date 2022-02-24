The music speaks for itself in MusicalFare's energetic 'American Rhapsody'

“American Rhapsody” at MusicalFare Theatre sings and dances and argues its way so effectively through its energetic 70 minutes that, after offering a standing ovation when the last piano note faded, many in the audience sat back down to catch their breath.

One can only imagine how Randy Kramer felt.

After all, “American Rhapsody” – a compilation of music that inspired George Gershwin to compose “Rhapsody in Blue” – is Kramer’s baby. Kramer, who is the theater’s founder and artistic director, first developed the revue in 2008, when Barack Obama was running for president. Then, it was an American “melting pot” story.

More than a decade later, Kramer has reconceived the show for a different country. The music still celebrates the influence of African American ragtime and jazz musicians, but with a message that is both insistent and entertaining.

The framing of the show is easy: A white classical musician (played by Kramer) invites a Black jazz piano player (Richard Satterwhite) home to his “piano room” so he can learn how to jazz up his own playing. We soon learn why.