The music speaks for itself in MusicalFare's energetic 'American Rhapsody'

“American Rhapsody” at MusicalFare Theatre sings and dances and argues its way so effectively through its energetic 70 minutes that, after offering a standing ovation when the last piano note faded, many in the audience sat back down to catch their breath.
One can only imagine how Randy Kramer felt.
After all, “American Rhapsody” – a compilation of music that inspired George Gershwin to compose “Rhapsody in Blue” – is Kramer’s baby. Kramer, who is the theater’s founder and artistic director, first developed the revue in 2008, when Barack Obama was running for president. Then, it was an American “melting pot” story.
More than a decade later, Kramer has reconceived the show for a different country. The music still celebrates the influence of African American ragtime and jazz musicians, but with a message that is both insistent and entertaining.
The framing of the show is easy: A white classical musician (played by Kramer) invites a Black jazz piano player (Richard Satterwhite) home to his “piano room” so he can learn how to jazz up his own playing. We soon learn why.
Our classical friend has a gig coming up to play “Rhapsody in Blue” with a symphony, and he knows “something’s not right. It’s almost like I’m missing something.” We see what is missing when he starts playing a note-perfect but lifeless version of Gershwin’s “Summertime.”
His guest, perched behind an old upright piano, responds with a steamy, sultry “Summertime” of his own, and we know exactly what he’s talking about.
But there will be no quick fix here. This jazz pianist knows that understanding must come before technique, and that nobody, not even George Gershwin, could sit alone in a room and somehow create a masterpiece encompassing 100 years of American music.
Then it is on with the show.
Set designer Chris Cavanagh turns a clever elevated backdrop into a custom-made stage for the rest of the cast, the four performers who bring this musical history lesson to life. Right from the first notes of the spiritual “Wade in de Water,” the cast demonstrates its depth.
Stevie Jackson and Davida Evette “Dee Dee” Talbot take the women’s parts; Dwayne Stephenson and Josh Wilde are their men. Under the direction of Carlos R.A. Jones, the singers take music that is more than a century old and make it sound as fresh as yesterday.
Just as Black spirituals beget the Dixieland sounds of Stephen Foster, Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag” transitions to Irving Berlin and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” before diving deep into the music of the Father of the Blues, W.C. Handy.
They and the two pianists are supported by heard-but-not-seen musicians Jim Runfola, Ron Paladino and Theresa Quinn (who also is music director), who perform their own offstage musical ventriloquism.
Not content with keeping things simple, choreographer John Fredo makes sure the dance action moves with the times, complimented by the beautiful costume and character changes provided by Kari Drozd and Susan Drozd. The men’s suits are made to move in, and even the women’s T-strap high-heel dancing shoes are color-coordinated. The costuming climax arrives with “St. Louis Blues,” when Talbot’s dazzling diva delivers a powerhouse punch.
Just as we pick ourselves up from the mat, Randy Kramer comes in for the knock-out with “Rhapsody in Blue.” The music speaks for itself. We will simply say that the “classical pianist,” like Gershwin himself, has learned his lesson well.
Theater review
“American Rhapsody”
4 stars (out of 4)
Presented by MusicalFare Theatre through March 27 at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst. Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $49 at musicalfare.com.