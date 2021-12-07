'The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus' give Baum's fractured fairy tale another chance

The result is authentically basic, which may or may not work for a 2021 audience.

Kelleigh Murray starts things off as Necile, the singing nymph and narrator who finds a human baby abandoned in a basket in the forest. She and the Council of Immortals opt to raise the little mortal and call him Claus.

When Claus achieves adulthood (played at that point by Nicholas Lama), he has to leave his benefactors and relocates to the Laughing Valley, also known as HoHaHo. Joining him as his guide is Calon the Elf. Michael Starsynski, perfectly cast as Claus’ knowing and nervous companion, elevates the show’s comedy quotient whenever he is onstage, and the two of them work together like chocolate and marshmallows.

Calon is matched in silliness only by the Awgwa Sisters, the “bad guys” of the narrative, played with uninhibitedly joyful menace by Sara Kovacsi and Sara Jo Kukula. They are positively gleeful as they sing “Let’s get rid of happiness” – which, in this case, means capturing Santa Claus.