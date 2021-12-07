'The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus' give Baum's fractured fairy tale another chance

“The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus” at O’Connell & Company is unlike the other Christmas shows you have seen, unless, of course, you are more than 100 years old and remember the long-ago tradition of holiday pantomimes. Because those funny little shows are where this unusual little musical finds its roots.
Pantomimes, put on in small theaters and family homes, featured impromptu casting, makeshift costumes, helpful narrators and fairy tale sensibilities. More than 100 years ago, when pantomimes were popular and the legend of Santa Claus was on the upswing, author L. Frank Baum seized the day. With the work of Clement Moore (author of “’Twas the Night before Christmas”) and Thomas Nast (the illustrator who drew the first big-bearded, big-bellied Santa during the Civil War) as a template, Baum devised his own backstory for the jolly Christmas elf, set in yet another magical world of his own creation.
Although Baum’s fable never reached the heights of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” – that honor would go to his book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” when it was made into a motion picture classic – the Santa story did gain fans as a fireside read-aloud. It also, it turns out, was perfect for pantomime.
In resurrecting the story for its holiday offering, O’Connell & Company also decided to stay true to these traditions. There are nearly 20 actors in the production and even more roles. The action relies on some mobile set pieces, colorful costuming with a mix of masks, and no special effects, explosions or levitations to make the magic.
The result is authentically basic, which may or may not work for a 2021 audience.
Kelleigh Murray starts things off as Necile, the singing nymph and narrator who finds a human baby abandoned in a basket in the forest. She and the Council of Immortals opt to raise the little mortal and call him Claus.
When Claus achieves adulthood (played at that point by Nicholas Lama), he has to leave his benefactors and relocates to the Laughing Valley, also known as HoHaHo. Joining him as his guide is Calon the Elf. Michael Starsynski, perfectly cast as Claus’ knowing and nervous companion, elevates the show’s comedy quotient whenever he is onstage, and the two of them work together like chocolate and marshmallows.
Calon is matched in silliness only by the Awgwa Sisters, the “bad guys” of the narrative, played with uninhibitedly joyful menace by Sara Kovacsi and Sara Jo Kukula. They are positively gleeful as they sing “Let’s get rid of happiness” – which, in this case, means capturing Santa Claus.
Baum’s rather complex fantasy universe is condensed for the stage by Bert Bernardi with music by Justin Rugg. As a brand-new telling of the legend of Claus, it does take some effort to follow at first. Why do the immortals have so many meetings? Why can’t Claus stay with them? What or who, exactly, are Agwas? And why would kids hang three – not four or two – socks over the fireplace to dry?
The songs also are a little hit and miss when it comes to advancing the plot. A 12-year-old attending with me had a few issues with some of the gaps, but, overall, enjoyed the show and estimated that kids age 8 or 9 and up would be able to understand and like the story.
Will “The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus” catch on 120 years after it was written and become a new Christmas classic? Time will tell. But we do know that this is the season of rebirth, and kudos to the production's cast and crew for giving Mr. Baum’s slightly fractured fairy tale another chance.
. . .
Theater review
“The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus”
2.5 stars (out of 4)
A family oriented holiday story by the author of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” giving a different version of the origin of Santa Claus. Presented by O’Connell & Company through Dec. 19, at Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave., Tonawanda. (Parking and entrance at rear of building.) For tickets, call 716-848-0800 or go to oconnellandcompany.com. Masks and proof of vaccination required for adults; masks required for children.