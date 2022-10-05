There is so much theater going on in Road Less Traveled Production’s lively season opener that it almost overwhelms the twists and turns of the intricate and ironic plot. Almost, but not quite.

You do really have to pay attention in this one, that’s for sure.

“Mysterious Circumstances” combines the jolly good antics of an old-fashioned British mystery with the intrigue of a real-life true crime drama. Playwright Michael Mitnick imagined it based upon an excellent 2004 New Yorker magazine article/investigation of the same name by David Grann.

In a piece subtitled “The strange death of a Sherlock Holmes fanatic,” Grann recounts his interviews with friends and acquaintances of Richard Lancelyn Green, a Holmes/Conan Doyle scholar who is found dead in his apartment after an evening out. He has been garroted. Was it suicide, as initially thought, or … murder?

On stage, Mitnick tells his story in flashback and fiction, largely narrated by Green. Actor Ben Michael Moran imbues the future victim with the rather tentative hubris one might find in someone who is sure of his cause, if not of himself. He is a modern-day man whose existence is defined by stories written a century earlier, and the character we see here seems to have a foot in each era.

Six other actors fill out the ensemble and a multitude of characters. When Green disappears into Sherlock Holmes himself, David Marciniak materializes as his Watson. Peter Palmisano is Conan Doyle under a walrus mustache and a modern investigator when clean shaven. Greg Howze plays Green’s scholarly nemesis when not doing triple duty in other roles. Nick Lama starts out driving a cab and moves up from there, while Jeremy Kreuzer … well, he keeps returning as characters that just crack you up. I mean, you know that the butler didn’t do it, but when you see Kreuzer wordlessly playing one, it seems as though he’s up to something.

There also are women in Green’s story, and Wendy Hall plays them all, most notably Conan Doyle’s daughter, who has possession of her father’s missing diaries and … can it be true? ... lost stories! What is in those lost archives is almost as big a mystery as how Hall is able to switch characters so effectively. She’s a hoot. She also is the one person who calls into question Green’s believability as a reliable narrator.

The character changes, in other words, are stunning. Throughout the play, time, reality and perception shift from past to present to post-crime to Holmes (who some within the play believe was a real person).

None of this would be possible without the clever multi-use stage design of Dyan Burlingame and Lise Harty’s costume work. Katie Menke provided the sound, and the sleight-of-hand lighting is courtesy of John Rickus. Director John Hurley brings their work – and that of half a dozen other behind the scenes artists – together in what could be a master class for theatrical design.

A lot happens in the space of a couple of hours, and attention must be paid. Moran’s take on a British accent, at times, can muffle the humor of his lines, and the character’s relationships to one another are not underlined over and over – we’re expected to get them the first time.

But that’s how it is with the best mysteries. And this is a good one.

REVIEW

“Mysterious Circumstances”

4 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main St., through Oct. 16. Tickets are $45 general, $25 students and $10 for students on Thursdays at roadlesstraveledproductions.org.