Talented cast makes 'The Mai' something you'll want to talk about

Deep and rich and tragically comic, “The Mai” is undoubtedly the most Irish of all the productions this season at Buffalo’s Irish Classical Theatre Company. Simultaneously epic and intimate, it tells a story of seven women, bound together by blood and sharing lives ruled by fate and circumstance.

“Fate” isn’t a word that comes up much these days, with people “reinventing” themselves, practicing “self-care” and supporting a thriving market of books on how to change one’s life. That does not mean, however, that fate does not exist. In “The Mai,” it proves to be one of the few things that can be relied on.

The title refers to the woman at the center of playwright Marina Carr’s intricate story: A gifted and lovely woman, now 40 years old, the Mai (Kate LoConti Alcocer) sacrificed her dreams for her husband (Chris Avery), who then abandoned her. The play opens with his return, after five years gone.

This is an oddly joyous moment for a wife who was left to raise three children on her own. But her pain evaporates the instant that the man she loves is home. And what a home it is: in his absence, the Mai has used all that she has to build a small mansion in the hopes that it will bring her Robert back.

That home is where all the action takes place. We only ever meet one of the Mai’s children, Millie (Christine Turturro), who also is our narrator. She’s less excited about seeing her father, by the way, and demands, accusingly, “Where WERE you? We were HERE the whole time!”

That also reflects the sentiments of the Mai’s sisters Beck and Connie (Cassie Cameron and Megan Callahan), and her aunties, Julie and Agnes (Mary Moebius and Lisa Ludwig), all of whom have their own issues with the opposite sex.

The only one who at least tries to be sympathetic is Grandma Fraochlan (Pamela Rose Mangus), pushing 100 years old and still longing for the man who abandoned her so many years ago. Since that ship has long since sailed, she comforts herself with drink and her pipe.

Within the space of this one house, Carr draws out an elegant and complex mythology. Each of her characters is unique and uniquely opinionated, yet there is “a magic thread” that ties them all together. As Carr follows that thread through moments of laughter and well-worn family arguments, that thread does indeed weave together a vision of something bigger than one man’s unfaithfulness and one woman’s suffering.

Director Josephine Hogan and her cast clearly did their homework, and get extra credit, for understanding the weight of each character and realizing Carr’s vision. All the actors could be singled out for the deft touches they brought to their roles, including LoConti Alcocer, who is returning to the stage after a four-year hiatus. Turturro’s Millie, the youngest, is also the most mature. Pam Mangus has so much fun as Grandma you hope she will still be playing her when she’s 100; Cameron gives spirit to the promiscuous Beck; and Megan Callahan, dialect coach for the show, does some of her best work here without saying a word, just using some killer expressions.

Moebius and Ludwig take their duty as the judgy, nosy aunts just seriously enough. And then there’s Chris Avery, going all-in as Robert, a husband so horrible that he attacks his wife for criticizing his mistress.

This is the kind of play you talk about, and you can do that with the cast after every Thursday show. On Feb. 2, “The Mai” will have American Sign Language interpretation for the performance and talk-back. One question to ask: What Marina Carr play do you plan to do next? We can’t wait to see it.

Theater review

“The Mai”

Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company

What: Seven women from four generations confront each other and their family’s inescapable destiny; set in 1979; from contemporary Irish playwright Marina Carr.

Where: The Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 5; plus $12 community matinee at 10 a.m. Feb. 1.

Tickets: $49 general; $20 students; other discounts available, at irishclassical.com.

Summary: There’s not a weak link in production or performance as ICTC brings to vivid life Marina Carr’s sharply written modern mythology of women bound by love and fate.