Take a weirdly wonderful trip with 'Berserker' at Alleyway Theatre

Alleyway Theatre’s darkly comic and weirdly wonderful new play “Berserker” is a cautionary tale about facing one’s fears and behaving like a total jerk. Not quite a romp, not really a riot, it’s like what Led Zeppelin fans might call a trip, and a good one at that.
Music by Zeppelin literally opens this world premiere with “Whole Lotta Love” blasting from a speaker on a surveillance camera posted on private reserve in the Blue Ridge Mountains. When a frantic hiker comes into the frame, he is both astonished and relieved to hear his favorite band echoing through the wild.
He’s even more surprised to hear a woman’s voice coming from the faux birdhouse when the music stops. She tells him to clear off the property, he tells her he has just seen a bear, they learn they are both millennial Zeppelin fans, and he falls in love, or something like it.
The hiker is Pete, a teacher who lives with Vicky, with whom he has an 11-year-old daughter. The voice is SooJin, who works for a tech company founded by 12-year-old Mason, a “supergenius” who has trouble reading and probably is dealing with some ADHD.
It turns out Pete met more than a bear in the woods; he came face to face with a major midlife crisis, though he is adamant that “37 is not middle-aged.” He quits his job so he can tutor Mason and be close to SooJin.
By this time it’s clear why playwright Bruce Walsh and “Berserker” won the 2019 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition. His characters are fully realized from the start – and then they continue to reveal more layers. Bit by bit, a play that initially appeared to be all about a man who saw a bear is really about everyone else.
None of this would work without total commitment from the cast, and this ensemble has embraced their story with gusto. Hayleigh Curr is a marvel as Mason. Taking over the stage, arms waving, torso twisting like a car dealer’s Tube Man cut free from its moorings, Curr embodies youthful energy and chaos. Add to that their preternatural handle on Walsh’s attention-deficit “I’m not listening!” dialogue and you get quite a rising-star turn.
Curr is in excellent company. Sara Kow-Falcone rises to the nuances demanded of SooJin, a woman who has a job to do, a life to live and a somewhat unhinged would-be-lover to deal with. Her SooJin has found her comfort zone, and woe to anyone who tries to disrupt it.
Kelly Copps is practically luminous in the smaller role of Vicky, a woman who may finally have a chance to find and be herself, even though she has never encountered a bear. Her patience is palpable, and so is her strength.
As Pete, Patrick Cameron is the catalyst for all the rest. He is shameless in his portrayal of Pete’s capacity for selfishness and his disregard for how it affects others. With an almost manic obsession for self-importance (He saw a bear!), he inadvertently has a positive effect on all around him, even though he remains, metaphorically, lost in the woods.
Those woods are beautifully represented by an outstanding set by Collin Ranney, with lighting by Emma Schimminger that takes us from deep forest to modest kitchen. Nicholas Quinn handled sound design, nearly another character here with the show’s emphasis on Zeppelin music.
Alleyway Artistic Director Chris Handley said that Walsh was on hand to offer input as director Robyn Lee turned all these elements into a world of their own. Credit both with being uncompromising in creating a story that is unafraid to wander from the well-worn path. The trip isn’t for everyone; it is still worth taking.
Theater review
4 stars (out of 4 stars)
At Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley, through April 23. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $42 general, $30 ages 30 and younger. Call 852-2600 or visit alleyway.com. Lobby and bar open one hour prior to curtain, with happy hour following each performance.