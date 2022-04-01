Take a weirdly wonderful trip with 'Berserker' at Alleyway Theatre

By this time it’s clear why playwright Bruce Walsh and “Berserker” won the 2019 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition. His characters are fully realized from the start – and then they continue to reveal more layers. Bit by bit, a play that initially appeared to be all about a man who saw a bear is really about everyone else.

None of this would work without total commitment from the cast, and this ensemble has embraced their story with gusto. Hayleigh Curr is a marvel as Mason. Taking over the stage, arms waving, torso twisting like a car dealer’s Tube Man cut free from its moorings, Curr embodies youthful energy and chaos. Add to that their preternatural handle on Walsh’s attention-deficit “I’m not listening!” dialogue and you get quite a rising-star turn.

Curr is in excellent company. Sara Kow-Falcone rises to the nuances demanded of SooJin, a woman who has a job to do, a life to live and a somewhat unhinged would-be-lover to deal with. Her SooJin has found her comfort zone, and woe to anyone who tries to disrupt it.

Kelly Copps is practically luminous in the smaller role of Vicky, a woman who may finally have a chance to find and be herself, even though she has never encountered a bear. Her patience is palpable, and so is her strength.