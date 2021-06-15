Summer brings the continued return of live theater to Buffalo

At last! The chimes are ringing around the theater world announcing that, as Shea’s has posted on its marquee, the months of Covid-19 intermission are coming to an end.
The atmosphere is practically giddy around those who find themselves heading back to live performances in the presence of live audiences. Even descriptions of safety precautions, frequent sanitizing and upgraded HVAC systems cannot dim the excitement.
Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre is among the first to leave the gate by presenting “God’s Favorite,” Neil Simon’s comic take on the Book of Job. The show opened in early June and runs through Aug. 8, with reduced seating but the same excellent service in the theater dining room at Bobby J’s Italian Grille in Cheektowaga. "I took comfort in being seated at a table far removed from other patrons, but also in hearing their laughter and happy conversation," News Contributing Reviewer Anthony Chase wrote about his experience.
Alleyway Theatre is taking a more measured route, easing back indoors for one 10-minute offering in its six-play "Buffalo Quickies" series, opening June 17 in the 600 block of Main Street in the Theatre District. Audience members will sit outside wearing headphones while performances take place “under glass” behind windows along the block.
The innovation continues at MusicalFare, which is presenting vaccinated and unvaccinated editions of its summer musical, "Love, Linda,” with different seating and mask requirements to allow patrons to choose their comfort level.
Here's a look at what's happening with three companies. Others are expected to announce more programming soon.
MusicalFare
MusicalFare tested the waters in May with three invitation-only cabaret shows to gauge how folks felt about going out for a show.
It went well.
“We had an incredible response to the cabarets,” said Randall Kramer, the theater’s artistic and executive director. “People really want to be out.”
And it wasn’t only the audience members who enjoyed themselves.
“There are a lot of performers who really miss being on stage,” he said. “The cabaret performers talked about how great it was to be backstage and to be able to be with other performers again.”
The positive feedback helped cement the decision to put on a summer show along with announcing a full 2021-22 season, presented by fully vaccinated theater crew and cast members.
First up is “Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter,” June 23 through July 18. Debbie Pappas will portray Linda Lee Thomas, who was married to the legendary composer for 35 years despite his being gay. Her story and his music combine for a candid story of love and glamour.
Shows will be Wednesday through Sunday, with Thursday night shows being “unvaccinated.” On those nights, capacity will be limited to 33%, patrons must wear masks and any preshow drinks need to be preordered. For the remaining “proof of vaccination” shows, seating will top out at 76%, the bar will be open and masks will be optional. Vaccinated people can attend on Thursdays as well, but they will have to follow the same protocols as the rest of the audience.
It is, Kramer says, a work in progress.
"We really wanted to be sure we were being inclusive to everyone in the community,” he said. “We may find no one wants to come to the Thursday shows. We may find out that they are very popular.”
The fall season starts Sept. 15 with Lerner and Lowe’s “Camelot,” in a revised version designed for smaller theater companies. The remainder of the season picks up where 2020-21 left off with the “All Is Calm,” about the World War I Christmas truce, Nov. 10 to Dec. 12; and “American Rhapsody,” a revised and renewed version of Randy Kramer’s 2009 original show about the social, racial and musical synthesis behind “Rhapsody in Blue,” Feb. 23-March 27, 2022. The musical comedy “The Other Josh Cohen” runs April 20-May 22, 2022, and summer 2022 will welcome the Tony Award-winning “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” starting July 6, 2022.
The Alleyway Way
This is the 30th year for Alleyway Theatre’s "Buffalo Quickies," and it promises to be different from any other incarnation. For one thing, never before have audience members been sent back onto Main Street wearing their sterilized headphones to hear actors performing short plays in five storefronts. (The sixth performance is in the theater itself.)
For another, one of the plays is about Dame Helen Mirren, who rarely appears on the Buffalo stage. Theater fans and the intellectually curious can discover this experience over four quick weeks, starting June 17 and running Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 10. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m.; be at Alleyway by 8 p.m. to get your gear and group. Plan to walk to multiple storefronts within a half-block radius of Alleyway throughout the evening. Tickets are $30 to $42 and must be purchased in advance at alleyway.com or at 852-2600.
It will be a unique theater event and a tribute to Executive Artistic Director Chris J. Handley, who began his first year in the top job at Alleyway with a Covid-canceled season. With the crisis came a burst of creativity and coordination, resulting in "Quickies" as a filmed tribute to the shut-down city, YouTube shows, a radio play and, of course, Zooming.
Though energized by the yearlong challenge, Handley is clearly delighted to see it concluding, telling Alleyway supporters in video on the theater website “We’re SO excited to bring theater back, to be in person again!” He describes the "Quickies" as “delightful, funny, challenging and timely,” and, after what he has been able to pull off this year, we have no reason not to believe him.
Tearing It Up
As masters of apocalyptic productions, it is no surprise that the people at Torn Space Theater are still bringing out new event-theater this summer. This is right in their wheelhouse.
While last summer Torn Space had one major socially distanced production in its ongoing Response Festival at Silo City, this summer includes a variety of experiences. Along with the silos, the company is presenting site-based performances outside at Artpark, along with an audio-video show outside the theater’s Fillmore Avenue home and a visual tribute by Lafayette International High School students to their mentors, displayed in the Five Points neighborhood on the West Side.
“Intersection/Prototype” begins the summer with performances at 8 p.m. June 18 and 20 on artist Gene Davis’ “Niagara 1979” color field at Artpark (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston). The performers are a local Begali cricket team, a number of classic cars and, hopefully, a summer sunset. Bring chairs or blankets for seating.
The show will be repeated July 16-18 on a field outside the theater on the East Side as a prelude to “Five Songs for Fillmore Avenue” by resident artist Kenneth Collins, featuring Buffalo musician and frequent Torn Space performer John Toohill.
“Five Songs,” originally scheduled for 2020, includes theater, video projections and live musical performances, all outside the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle (612 Fillmore Ave.). It will be presented as a digital production, recorded album and live show.
The summer season peaks with the Silo City production of “and the sun sets in golden circles,” taking place Aug. 6-22. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 85 Silo City Row. Tickets to this response festival event are $30.
Also, all summer long, people can visit the Agents of Change mural installation at Brayton Street and West Utica, featuring images of people who inspired Lafayette’s immigrant students as they built new lives in Buffalo.
The public launch of “Agents of Change” at Torn Space on June 5 provided one of the most emotional, unscripted moments of the summer when one of the students’ former teachers, Chelsea Ellis, arrived.
Ellis was critically injured in April 2020 when she was struck by a speeding police SUV while she was walking with a friend on a Main Street sidewalk. After being hospitalized for six months, Ellis returned home but remains paralyzed and uses a ventilator to breathe. When she was introduced with the other teachers on June 5, she was surrounded by her students, and her lap was piled with bouquets, inspiration personified.