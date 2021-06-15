Summer brings the continued return of live theater to Buffalo

First up is “Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter,” June 23 through July 18. Debbie Pappas will portray Linda Lee Thomas, who was married to the legendary composer for 35 years despite his being gay. Her story and his music combine for a candid story of love and glamour.

Shows will be Wednesday through Sunday, with Thursday night shows being “unvaccinated.” On those nights, capacity will be limited to 33%, patrons must wear masks and any preshow drinks need to be preordered. For the remaining “proof of vaccination” shows, seating will top out at 76%, the bar will be open and masks will be optional. Vaccinated people can attend on Thursdays as well, but they will have to follow the same protocols as the rest of the audience.

It is, Kramer says, a work in progress.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We really wanted to be sure we were being inclusive to everyone in the community,” he said. “We may find no one wants to come to the Thursday shows. We may find out that they are very popular.”