Festival season has started, and that means that everything from lawn fetes to multi-day events will happen every weekend straight into the fall. Here's a quick look at 15 events in June.

Timon Fest

5 p.m. to midnight June 9-10 at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School (601 McKinley Parkway)

This annual event includes food by Clifford's Red Hots and Imperial Pizza, plus canned beer and beverages. Live music is by Nerds Gone Wild (June 9) and The Strictly Hip (June 10). The $5 admission benefits academics and activities at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.

June 9-10 in the village of Albion

This annual Strawberry Festival is now in its 35th year. The two-day event celebrates the strawberry harvest with a farmers market, craft booths, live music and a parade. Admission is free.

June 9-11 at St. Mary of the Lake Church (4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg)

Carnival rides, family friendly activities, vendors, food and drink are part of this annual summer event. Admission is free. Music includes Boys of Summer (June 9), Hit N Run (June 10) and Bob Meier & The Hitmen Horns 17 Piece Big Band (June 11). Dennis George’s Quiz Master Show is 1 p.m. June 11. A Polish dinner is June 10, and a Chiavetta's Chicken Dinner is June 11.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10-11 along Delaware Avenue

The Allentown neighborhood's signature festival hosts myriad artists showcasing their wares. Peruse various forms of art including oil paintings, sculpture and photography from more than 300 creators. While you're there, enjoy live music and food.

Niagara SPCA Flea Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at the Niagara SPCA (2100 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls)

This event will have vendors selling crafts and baked goods, as well as children's games. For $5, you can get two hot dogs and your choice of pop or water. Adoptable canine companions will also be on hand for you to meet, and there will be pet adoption discounts for the day.

4 to 7 p.m. June 14 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Blossom (360 Main St., Elma)

Enjoy a picnic with hot dogs, homemade American and German potato salads, baked beans, corn on the cob and, of course, strawberry shortcake at this annual event. There will be a bake sale, too. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, or you can get your picnic meal to go.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (778 Best St.)

Celebrating the abolishment of slavery, Juneteenth highlights the black experience. A parade marches along Genesee Street at 11 a.m. to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where there will be vendor booths to buy food and clothes commemorating African heritage. You'll also find activities for children and plenty more. The event officially kicks off at noon June 9 with a flag raising in Niagara Square. Visit buffalojuneteenth.com.

New York State Craft Brewers Festival

2 to 6 p.m. June 24 at Canalside

More than 55 craft breweries from all over New York State will be on hand so you can sample beers and learn all about them straight from the brewers. Treat yourself to live music, an artisan market, food trucks galore and axe-throwing. Tickets start at $55, with $1 of each ticket sale donated to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 24 at Grant Street at Lafayette Avenue

A celebration of local diversity, this festival exhibits the many cultures that encompass the Western New York region. It's held on Buffalo's West Side and includes live music, a DJ stage, ethnic foods and traditional dance. Visit tasteofdiversity.com for the schedule.

47th annual Arts And Crafts Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24, Main Street in Lockport

Stretching along Lockport's Main Street, this event showcases a bevy of local artisans, and you will find everything from woodwork to jewelry and glass crafts. In addition to plenty of vendors selling wares, there will also be food booths, children's face painting and more. The event is held rain or shine, and admission is free.

Zoomagination: Festival of Lanterns and Lights

Opens June 21 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave.

For this nighttime event, you can explore dazzling lantern displays depicting sea life, world landmarks and more Wednesdays through Sundays from June 21 to Aug. 20. The animal exhibits will be closed, but there will be artisan vendors, and the carousel and train will be available. Proceeds go toward care of the zoo animals and conservation efforts. Tickets are $19.95 for non-member adults and $15.95 for non-member children aged 2 to 12 years (members are $16.95 and $12.95 respectively), except on Wednesdays when admission is discounted by $1.

Noon to 5 p.m. June 24

Come to South Buffalo for a neighborhood music festival. Local residents open their porches and driveways as a stage for musicians to entertain passersby. They'll be performing a variety of music including rock, jazz, folk tunes and '90s beats. Admission is free. southbuffaloporchfest.org

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25

Meander through the verdant beauty of local gardens throughout South Buffalo, as well as those in Cazenovia Park, the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens – where they'll also be hosting an art sale – and Our Lady of Victory Basilica.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at Agape United Methodist Church (2846 Seneca St., West Seneca)

This Strawberry Festival comes with a car show, as well as activities for the kids, carnival games, local vendors and live music. Parking is near Marathon Gas Station at 2793 Seneca St. Golf cart transportation is provided.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 throughout Lewiston

Don't miss Lewiston's festival of all things gardening, hosted by the Lewiston Garden Club. There will be more than 70 vendors selling horticultural products, handmade artisan crafts and foodstuffs. Other activities include a local garden walk, a container garden contest with prizes for the best planter garden, speakers on topics such as butterflies and other pollinators, along with gardening and landscaping tips. Admission is free. For more details, visit lewistongardenfest.com.