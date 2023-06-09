Stephen Sondheim nerds, prepare to geek out.

"Sondheim on Sondheim" is a musical revue, now on stage in the MusicalFare's Premier Cabaret. It features songs from most of the master’s musicals, as well as songs cut from his musicals and songs he wrote when he was a student. These are sung by some of Buffalo’s most talented performers, and are interspersed with video interviews with Sondheim talking about his work. It’s luxurious.

The cleverly devised evening is directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, with music direction by Theresa Quinn, the sole accompanist on piano.

I had seen a 2010 Broadway version featuring Barbara Cook, Vanessa Williams, Tom Wopat and Norm Lewis, which was special and momentous. The MusicalFare version focuses on the closeness of the cabaret space and delivers an evening that seems intensely personal and intimate. It's as though we are actually spending an evening with Stephen Sondheim.

Gilbert-Wachowiak guides Brittany Bassett-Baran, Kelly Copps, Philip Farugia, Alex Anthony Garcia, Ricky Needham and Michele Marie Roberts through revolving episodes of deep sentiment and delightful comedy, with an emphasis on the latter. Each person is marvelous.

Originally conceived and directed by frequent Sondheim collaborator James Lapine, the throughline of the piece is guided by Sondheim’s appraisals of his work.

Among the evening’s treats are the alternative opening to “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”; Sondheim’s explanation of his upbringing and how he came to write the lyrics for “West Side Story;” Sondheim’s revelation that his only autobiographical song is in “Merrily We Roll Along”; Sondheim describing “Assassins” as the show that most fulfilled the intentions of its creators; his distaste for “Do I Hear a Waltz,” the show he wrote with Richard Rodgers; a description of how he and Lapine got “Passion” to work. The show features all this and numbers from “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Anyone Can Whistle” and more.

While the show runs a bit long, I never wanted it to end.

Info: "Sondheim on Sondheim" continues through June 18 in MusicalFare's Premier Cabaret, 4380 Main St. (Daemen College), Amherst. Visit musicalfare.com.