The reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, presents an opportunity to see old favorites – many of which are considered masterpieces – and recent acquisitions that, over time, could become just as beloved and as highly regarded.

Think of the art as something old, something new.

The artwork will be on view during Preview Week, which begins June 12 with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and opening of the museum.

The general public gets its chance June 16-19. The newly chronological-ordered collection begins in the refurbished Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building and continues in the new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building. There is also art in the M&T Room in the reimagined Seymour H. Knox Building, whose free admission includes the Creative Commons and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square.

After that, the Gundlach Building will be closed until around July 19 to finish the building, while the other two buildings remain open.

Here are six masterworks to look for in the museum’s permanent collection, and four among the 504 pieces of art acquired while the museum was closed.

Sharing their views about them are Buffalo AKG Godin-Spaulding Senior Curator for the Collection Holly Hughes, Chief Curator Cathleen Chaffee, Associate Curator Andrea Alvarez, Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott and Curator Tina Rivers Ryan.

Something Old...

“Dynamism of a Dog on a Leash,” Giacomo Balla, 1912

Italian futurist painter Giacomo Balla was influenced for this oil painting by chronophotography, a technique that captured phases or movements of animals or objects. Here he depicts the rapid, blurry movements of a dachshund on a leash and a woman walking the dog.

“Giacomo Balla was hopeful about what the rise of industry and technology would bring in the early 20th century, and I love the way he conveys his excitement for the future in this painting,” Hughes said. “The repetition of the lease, the dachshund’s skittering paws, and near vibrating ears and tail capture a feverish movement of eagerness as the dog tries to keep up with its owner.”

“The Transparent Simulacrum

of the Feigned Image,”

Salvador Dalí, 1938 Spanish artist Salvador Dalí was a key figure in the surrealist movement in the 1930s. In this painting, he brings together incongruous objects and natural surroundings to create an unsettling, hallucinatory effect.

“In surrealist paintings such as this one, Salvador Dalí tried to undermine our sense that reality itself is stable and knowable,” Chaffee said. “The composition can either appear to depict a still life with a fruit bowl on a table, or a landscape with a lake in the distance, or both.”

“Convergence,”

Jackson Pollock, 1952 This painting represents Jackson Pollock’s drip painting approach, splattering colors on canvas to create shapes, lines and textures.

“Before making ‘Convergence,’ Jackson Pollock had abandoned painting with color for more than a year, and the ground layer here is actually a fully realized black-and-white painting,” Chaffee said. “But he was not satisfied with it, and the dynamic convergence of this underlayer and the riotous skeins of colored paint on top were his solution.”

“New York, NY,”

Ellsworth Kelly, 1957 Ellsworth Kelly’s abstract images were typically in large formats with bright colors, but he also worked in black and white, seen here in “New York, NY.”

“Ellsworth Kelly distilled the world he saw around him into bold geometric designs that have a cool, almost classical beauty,” Ryan said. “In this painting, the letters ‘NY’ are suggested by dynamic lines shaped by the contrast between light and dark, capturing the essence of the city’s skyline.”

“Sky Cathedral,”

Louise Nevelson, 1958 Russian-born American Louise Nevelson’s 38 matte black-painted boxes presents objects in an array of unusual shapes and combinations.

“Louise Nevelson was an innovator of abstract sculpture, and ‘Sky Cathedral’ is an excellent example of how, in her hands, what might be considered scrap or trash can be made into something altogether new,” Hughes said. “Nevelson’s work also helped pave the way for the feminist art movement of the 1970s by breaking the taboo that only men’s artwork could be monumental in feeling and scale.”

“Mirrored Room,”

Lucas Samaras, 1966 Lucas Samaras created this mirror-cubed room of 24-inch-square mirrors, the only light coming from an open door.

“The ‘Mirrored Room’ is one of the most beloved works of art in the AKG’s collection, and it was created as a space in which the images are ‘drawn’ on the surface by the reflections of visitors,” Alvarez said. “Before he made this work, Samaras was interested in performative and publicly engaged art as well as much smaller, sculptural boxes; this installation brought those interests together to create an environment where a sense of acrophobia and vanity meets with infinity and wonder.”

Something New...

“This property will not

be demolished,”

Teresa Margolles, 2011 Mexican-born artist Teresa Margolles created a series of 40 images to show the effect of drug cartel violence and corruption in a Mexican border town.

“As we open our amazing new museum campus, I am struck by this poignant photographic series of structures in the border town of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, that have been abandoned, often by citizens seeking to escape the effects of the international drug trade,” Chaffee said. “‘This property will not be demolished’ is a reminder that all architecture has a very long life that shapes and is shaped by community.”

“People Like Us,”

Jeffrey Gibson, 2019 Jeffrey Gibson, an artist of Choctaw and Cherokee descent, uses this androgynous work to explore the complexities of identity in present-day Native American culture.

“’People Like Us’ exemplifies many of the aspects of Jeffrey Gibson’s practice for which he has become well-known: it is a garment that bears bright colors, text, objects that make sounds like bells and dried gourds, and a nylon fringe that suggests bodily movement and dance,” Alvarez said. “Its potential energy and vibrancy conveys the lively nature of powwows, the longstanding Native American tradition that this garment references, and it demands our attention in the galleries – a strategy he uses to advocate for Indigenous and minority representation.”

Deborah Roberts,

“That One,” 2018 Deborah Roberts uses collages of Black children to present societal observations about race, beauty and the body by combining hand-painted details with photographs, magazines and internet images.

“Roberts’s large-scale work, ‘That One,’ is a mixed-media painting and collage that portrays Black boys seated together, one with his hands in the air, prompting questions about their depiction and preconceived cultural presumptions about Black youth culture,” Ott said. “This sensational work is carefully arranged to move viewers’ eyes even as it challenges our hearts and minds.”

Simone Leigh,

“Village Series,” 2021 One of the museum’s newest collections is an example of art by Simone Leigh that draws attention to the cultures of Africa and the African diaspora and how they are often left out of history.

“This clay sculpture depicts a heroic Black woman who proudly wears an afro but has her eyes and mouth closed, as if to keep her innermost self private,” Ryan said. “Her bell-shaped raffia skirt, which combines the hoop skirts of the antebellum South with traditional African materials, is almost six feet wide, literalizing the importance of ‘taking up space’ in places that historically have not been open to Black women – including the canon of Western art, whose armless Greco-Roman goddesses she resembles.”