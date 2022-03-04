Silence speaks volumes in Road Less Traveled's magnificent, well-acted 'Tribes'

This is a group of navel-gazing narcissists, but their penchant for colorful arguments make them a blast to hang out with. The father is an academic and a critic who hurls clever insults around in shows of superiority and affection. His wife, a would-be detective novelist, smooths over her husband’s improprieties with a misguided motherly warmth. Siblings Daniel and Ruth bicker and spar about his dead-in-the-water thesis paper (about the insufficiencies of language, go figure), and her current, half-hearted foray into opera.

Between the barrages, they all find time to connect with Billy, who is spared from the intricacies of their verbal violence because of his deafness. He never learned sign language – his father all but insisted on this – which leaves him sometimes unharmed, but nonetheless adrift within the family hierarchy. (At one point, he describes himself as their “mascot,” beloved but not so much respected.)

When Billy meets Sylvia (a dazzling Melinda Capeles), a woman born to deaf parents who is progressively losing her hearing, he discovers both love and sign language. In the deaf community, Billy finally finds the ability to express himself beyond the confines of his cloistered family unit, and “Tribes” is mostly about Billy’s self-actualization as an adult with a full emotional range.