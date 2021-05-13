SHELTER shines a light on global displacement

Lisa Karrer was outside playing with her sisters and brother one day in 1961 when their house drove by.

"It was an unusual occurrence for a flatbed truck to be coming down the street," Karrer recalled. "I don't know who made the remark first, but it was our house."

The family had been forced to leave that house on Oakmont Avenue months before to make way for the Route 33 Kensington Expressway that bulldozed through the East Side. Hundreds of other residents besides the Karrer family suffered a similar fate. The house was sold for $1 at auction and was on its way to being relocated a block from where the Karrer family had settled.

"It registered with me that this was my first truly surreal experience," Karrer said.

That displacement stayed with her. So has the cultural displacement she said she had experienced as an overachiever with artistic pursuits in childhood to being a working artist in a society where art work often goes unappreciated or not taken seriously.