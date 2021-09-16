Shea's to require proof of vaccination starting Oct. 9

Covid-19 is spreading. Now, so are vaccine mandates.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center is the latest venue to announce new vaccine requirements to attend performances starting Oct. 9.
Folks just want to know, does the magic still work and does the tour live up to expectations? Be of good cheer. The show is terrific, reviewer Anthony Chase says.
Effective with “Tootsie,” on stage from Oct. 10 to 16, patrons 12 and older will need to provide proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 to attend performances.
Starting Oct. 28, proof of full vaccination is required for entry to all events in Shea’s Buffalo, Shea’s 710 and Shea’s Smith theaters.
Masks must be worn at all times inside the buildings.
Almost 18 months after Shea's closed its doors, "Frozen" will open there before an audience of 3,019 masked people.
These changes do not affect the remainder of the "Frozen" run which continues through Sept. 24.
Children younger than 12 are permitted with adults who meet the vaccination requirements. Children younger than 2 are not permitted.
At this time, Shea's does not plan on serving concessions.
Patrons must present proof of identification along with one of these:
• Physical vaccination card (a photo copy will not be accepted)
• New York State Excelsior Pass or
• Government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State
The announcement from Shea's comes the same week that Erie County announced that vaccines would be required for admission to Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games.
More information is available on the Shea's policy page on its website.