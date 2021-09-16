Shea's to require proof of vaccination starting Oct. 9

Covid-19 is spreading. Now, so are vaccine mandates.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center is the latest venue to announce new vaccine requirements to attend performances starting Oct. 9.

Effective with “Tootsie,” on stage from Oct. 10 to 16, patrons 12 and older will need to provide proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 to attend performances.

Starting Oct. 28, proof of full vaccination is required for entry to all events in Shea’s Buffalo, Shea’s 710 and Shea’s Smith theaters.

Masks must be worn at all times inside the buildings.

These changes do not affect the remainder of the "Frozen" run which continues through Sept. 24.

Children younger than 12 are permitted with adults who meet the vaccination requirements. Children younger than 2 are not permitted.

At this time, Shea's does not plan on serving concessions.

Patrons must present proof of identification along with one of these:

• Physical vaccination card (a photo copy will not be accepted)

• New York State Excelsior Pass or