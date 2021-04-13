Shea's announces plans for fall reopening

“The economic model for Broadway shows and touring productions is based on the ability to operate at full capacity. Shows will be able to return when the restrictions on capacities have been lifted and we anticipate that will be in September,” Murphy said.

Shea’s will follow the safety protocols from the CDC and state guidelines at the time of reopening, informing patrons of those requirements closer to the performances.

The Shea's announcement is in step with the Broadway League, the national trade association for Broadway, that is also looking toward a fall reopening. While Broadway productions remain suspended until May 30, several plays such as "Diana," a musical based on the life of Princess Diana, have announced fall dates and put tickets on sale. New York City Mayor Bill de Blaiso said in a recent news conference that he hopes to have Broadway and off-Broadway shows reopened in September with the help of a series of public health initiatives.

That possibility has some Broadway productions and touring shows like those coming to Shea’s already preparing because of lengthy pre-production schedules.