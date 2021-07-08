 Skip to main content
Shakespeare in Delaware Park tours Buffalo area with 'Shakespeare & Love'
Shakespeare in Delaware Park tours Buffalo area with 'Shakespeare & Love'

From left: Ricky Needham, Kiana Duggas-Haas, Gabriella McKinley and Dan Urtz star in "Shakespeare & Love," a new touring production from Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

 Nate Higgins/Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Shakespeare in Delaware Park is going on tour.

"Shakespeare & Love," the second play of the season, is a touring production that will be performed in various parks and venues throughout Erie and Niagara counties, taking what is traditionally available only to be seen in Delaware Park and presenting it to new communities and theatergoers.

"The important thing was to bring the live product back to people," said Shakespeare in Delaware Park Executive Director Lisa Ludwig. "We want as many people as possible to have the free Shakespeare experience. This is a nice way to get into communities and neighborhoods that might not have heard of us."

This creative approach to the SDP season goes back to November when plans were being made for the summer season amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

"We had to come up with a way to have live shows whether they can be seen by 10 people or 200," Ludwig said. The result was not only this touring production, but also the idea to have the opening play, "A Midsummer Night's Walk," presented as a walking tour through Delaware Park. It continues on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 12.

"Shakespeare & Love" will visit at least 18 locations during its 21 performance dates ranging from Lackawanna to Lockport to Lewiston. For example, on its opening weekend, it will be at Parkside Lodge on July 9, move to Hamburg Town Park on July 10 and then on to Veterans Park Complex in West Seneca on July 11.

The hourlong show features actors Dan Urtz, Ricky Needham, Gabrielle Mckinley and Kiana Duggan-Haas as they explore love in such Shakespeare works as "Romeo & Juliet," "As You Like It," "Twelfth Night" and "Richard the III." It is directed by founder and Artistic Director Saul Elkin.

Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 21. They are limited to 200 people. Reservations are necessary for both productions and can be made online via shakespeareindelawarepark.org. If tickets are not available for a specific performance, Ludwig suggests emailing SDP (mgmt@shakespeareindelawarepark.org) and they will work with theatergoers.

Here is the schedule for "Shakespeare & Love":

July 9: Parkside Lodge

July 10: Hamburg Town Park, Hamburg

July 11: Veterans Park Complex, West Seneca

July 15: Orchard Park Recreation, Orchard Park

July 16: Show Mobile, Aquatic & Fitness Center, Town of Tonawanda

July 17: Cazenovia Park

July 18: Freedom Run Winery, Lockport

July 23: Oxford Park, Lancaster

July 24: Galanti Park, Lackawanna

July 25: Academy Park, Lewiston

July 30: Raymond Klimek Veteran's Park, North Tonawanda

Aug. 1: Quaker Arts Pavilion, Orchard Park

Aug. 6: Bassett Park, Amherst

Aug. 7: Niawanda Park, Tonawanda

Aug. 8: Hamlin Park, East Aurora

Aug. 13: Golden Age Center, Grand Island

Aug. 14: Locust Street Neighborhood Art

Aug. 15: Parkside Lodge

Aug. 20: TBA

Aug. 21: Diamond Hawk Golf Course, Cheektowaga

