Shakespeare in Delaware Park tours Buffalo area with 'Shakespeare & Love'

Shakespeare in Delaware Park is going on tour.
"Shakespeare & Love," the second play of the season, is a touring production that will be performed in various parks and venues throughout Erie and Niagara counties, taking what is traditionally available only to be seen in Delaware Park and presenting it to new communities and theatergoers.
"The important thing was to bring the live product back to people," said Shakespeare in Delaware Park Executive Director Lisa Ludwig. "We want as many people as possible to have the free Shakespeare experience. This is a nice way to get into communities and neighborhoods that might not have heard of us."
This creative approach to the SDP season goes back to November when plans were being made for the summer season amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
The show has been produced with affable charm and energy, ingeniously disguising the fact that the idea was born of a crisis.
"We had to come up with a way to have live shows whether they can be seen by 10 people or 200," Ludwig said. The result was not only this touring production, but also the idea to have the opening play, "A Midsummer Night's Walk," presented as a walking tour through Delaware Park. It continues on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 12.
"Shakespeare & Love" will visit at least 18 locations during its 21 performance dates ranging from Lackawanna to Lockport to Lewiston. For example, on its opening weekend, it will be at Parkside Lodge on July 9, move to Hamburg Town Park on July 10 and then on to Veterans Park Complex in West Seneca on July 11.
The hourlong show features actors Dan Urtz, Ricky Needham, Gabrielle Mckinley and Kiana Duggan-Haas as they explore love in such Shakespeare works as "Romeo & Juliet," "As You Like It," "Twelfth Night" and "Richard the III." It is directed by founder and Artistic Director Saul Elkin.
Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 21. They are limited to 200 people. Reservations are necessary for both productions and can be made online via shakespeareindelawarepark.org. If tickets are not available for a specific performance, Ludwig suggests emailing SDP (mgmt@shakespeareindelawarepark.org) and they will work with theatergoers.
Here is the schedule for "Shakespeare & Love":
July 9: Parkside Lodge
July 10: Hamburg Town Park, Hamburg
July 11: Veterans Park Complex, West Seneca
July 15: Orchard Park Recreation, Orchard Park
July 16: Show Mobile, Aquatic & Fitness Center, Town of Tonawanda
July 17: Cazenovia Park
July 18: Freedom Run Winery, Lockport
July 23: Oxford Park, Lancaster
July 24: Galanti Park, Lackawanna
July 25: Academy Park, Lewiston
July 30: Raymond Klimek Veteran's Park, North Tonawanda
Aug. 1: Quaker Arts Pavilion, Orchard Park
Aug. 6: Bassett Park, Amherst
Aug. 7: Niawanda Park, Tonawanda
Aug. 8: Hamlin Park, East Aurora
Aug. 13: Golden Age Center, Grand Island
Aug. 14: Locust Street Neighborhood Art
Aug. 15: Parkside Lodge
Aug. 20: TBA
Aug. 21: Diamond Hawk Golf Course, Cheektowaga