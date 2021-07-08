Shakespeare in Delaware Park tours Buffalo area with 'Shakespeare & Love'

Shakespeare in Delaware Park is going on tour.

"Shakespeare & Love," the second play of the season, is a touring production that will be performed in various parks and venues throughout Erie and Niagara counties, taking what is traditionally available only to be seen in Delaware Park and presenting it to new communities and theatergoers.

"The important thing was to bring the live product back to people," said Shakespeare in Delaware Park Executive Director Lisa Ludwig. "We want as many people as possible to have the free Shakespeare experience. This is a nice way to get into communities and neighborhoods that might not have heard of us."

This creative approach to the SDP season goes back to November when plans were being made for the summer season amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

+4 'A Midsummer Night’s Walk': An enchanted Shakespearean tour through Delaware Park The show has been produced with affable charm and energy, ingeniously disguising the fact that the idea was born of a crisis.

"We had to come up with a way to have live shows whether they can be seen by 10 people or 200," Ludwig said. The result was not only this touring production, but also the idea to have the opening play, "A Midsummer Night's Walk," presented as a walking tour through Delaware Park. It continues on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 12.