Director Chris Kelly explains that the inspiration for his interpretation of “Romeo and Juliet,” now being performed by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, was hearing his own high school students read it. “The rash decisions, changes of heart, violent acts and reckless abandon” all made total sense, because this is a play about kids.

And so, he built his playful, brash and sexy production of Shakespeare’s great romantic tragedy, not with past productions of Shakespeare in mind, but with his pandemic diet of youth movies such as “The Karate Kid,” and television shows such as “Outer Banks,” “Cobra Kai,” “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” and “13 Reasons Why.” With a set by David Dwyer and costumes by Todd Warfield, the aesthetic is pure beach movie. The music, culled from the works of local musicians, is wonderfully pointed and rather grand; sound is by Ed Hallborg. A tidily edited script, augmented by occasional contemporary linguistic riffs, heightens the atmosphere.

The evening begins with the familiar incantation, “Two houses both alike in dignity,” and soon bursts into shouts of youthful joy as a very young cast charges to the apron of the Saul Elkin stage. We then tumble, full throttle, into the play.

Romeo’s buddies, Benvolio, played by Kris Bartolomeo, and Mercutio, played by Adam Koda, are especially strong in this production, bringing clarity and energy to spirited and perfectly calibrated performances. Indeed, they emerge more prominently than many a Bartolomeo and Mercutio I have seen before.

Similarly, on the Capulet side, young James Delano as hot-headed Tybalt, Sam Fesmire as Sampson and Ayden Herreid as Gregory provide strong support and gang-like menace. Shakespeare, of course, gives the Capulet boys less to do than he does Romeo’s pals, for instead of a posse of girlfriends, Juliet’s confidante is the Nurse, played with irreverent zest by Pamela Rose Mangus. David Wysocki plays naïve Paris, Lord Capulet’s chosen husband for his daughter, with cheerful cluelessness.

In the first fight, when Capulets and Montagues brawl on the street, Kelly emphasizes the adolescent nature of the play’s concerns by having the so-called adults enter the fray. Caitlin Coleman as Montague, Marie Costa as Lady Capulet, and Mike Garvey as Lord Capulet (all excellent) hurl full tilt into the fray, with exciting fight choreography by Steve Vaughan. Even Nurse and Friar Lawrence, played with guileless earnestness and generous pectoral power by Chris Hatch, seem to have as much sense as high school students swept up in a romantic adventure.

Only with the arrival of the prince, played with stern gravitas by Rick Lattimer, do we finally meet an adult. We won’t meet another. Adolescent impulsiveness and petulance will prevail in this evening of bad decisions. In this regard, the maneuverings of the Capulets to seize the opportunity for a socially advantageous marriage for their daughter seem especially shallow, childish and brutal.

In the lead roles, Erin Grace Kelly is winsome and resolute as Juliet. Aidan Conklin matches her for tragic charm with an interpretation of Romeo that highlights both his desire and his impracticality. Together, they evoke the requisite magic. The audience on Shakespeare Hill watched with rapt attention, for instance, as they expertly navigated the humor and passion of the balcony scene, rewarding them with enthusiastic applause.

The evening is swift, focused, and marvelously exciting. This is a moving and engaging production of “Romeo and Juliet,” and one sure to please both the old and the young.

“Romeo and Juliet”

Presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Performances are 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Sunday until Aug. 20 on the Saul Elkin Stage on Shakespeare Hill, Delaware Park.